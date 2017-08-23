Hillary Clinton Says Her 'Skin Crawled' When Trump Stood Behind Her

If you found it a bit off-putting when then-GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump loomed behind Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton during a presidential debate in October, you weren’t alone.

“It was incredibly uncomfortable,” said Clinton, reading an excerpt from her upcoming book on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Wednesday morning. “ He was literally breathing down my neck. My skin crawled.”

During the debate, Trump approached Clinton from behind and standing noticeably close to her, appearing to stare her down from the back. Numerous women commented on the familiar scene of a woman attempting to carry on as a man strikes an intimidating pose.

The incident came just a few days after Trump’s infamous “grab them by the pussy” remarks ― in which he boasted about sexually assaulting women ― became public, adding to the unsettling implications of him lurking behind a woman.

“It was one of those moments where you wish you could hit pause and ask everyone watching, ‘Well, what would you do?’” Clinton read from the excerpt. “Do you stay calm, keep smiling and carry on as if he weren’t repeatedly invading your space? Or do you turn, look him in the eye and say loudly and clearly, ‘Back up, you creep. Get away from me. I know you love to intimidate women, but you can’t intimidate me, so back up.’”