Hillary Clinton Trumps Us All

Suddenly in September of 2017 Hillary Clinton, failed presidential candidate from a year ago is a hot topic again. Why? Is it because she’s taken a new high profile job? Is she supporting some new piece legislation that will help the average citizen? Has she started a new charity or charitable project? Has she crafted a new political strategy that we should all take a look at given her experience and expertise in the field?

No. Hillary Clinton is “trending” because she’s selling a book about herself.

Since the election we’ve seen the DNC fight hard to unify the party. They’ve worked extensively with Bernie Sanders to show his supporters the DNC wants them and wants to work together on their platform and values. See.. Democratic unity tour, NY’s free college program or Bernie’s Medicare for all bill to name just a few.

It was working. The party was finally getting over what some took as a quite painful loss last November. They were, as President Obama would say; “pulling up their bootstraps” and looking at how to work together to take on Trump. Of course, there were still many bitter folks and the glue on this newfound unity wasn’t totally dry just yet.

Then along comes Hillary, who writes a book about why she lost, opening this can all over again. Unfortunately, ripping open that wound to rehash things before they’ve healed isn’t even the half of it. She has to be sure it’ll get the maximum press & social media (free marketing) to sell as many copies as possible. So she fired some unnecessary shots at America’s most popular politician, Bernie Sanders and again tried to pin her loss on him.

In her book tour interviews she’s doubling down on attacks from the book and now saying she’d like to challenge the election even after famously holding Trump to a promise that he’d accept the results because doing otherwise would be ”a direct threat to our democracy”.

Donald Trump refused to say that he’d respect the results of this election.



That’s a direct threat to our democracy. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 24, 2016

These unnecessary attacks and fantastical statements amount to trolling by any definition of the modern term. Judging by the results she’s at a troll level even Donald Trump could appreciate because it’s worked like a charm. She successfully made herself a hot topic again and now, all we see is Hillary this, Hillary that on social media posts and story after story in the media outlets.

We’re rehashing the election all over again. We’re bashing the most popular Senator in office. We’re destroying “unity”. We’re excusing horrible political strategy so it’s certain to be repeated.