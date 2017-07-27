Hillary Clinton's New Book Will Be Called 'What Happened'

Hillary Clinton’s book about her failed 2016 presidential campaign, slated to hit bookstores Sept. 12, finally has a title ― and it makes clear that the former presidential candidate feels some kinda way about the campaign.

The AP reports that Clinton’s new book will be called What Happened, a phrase which succinctly encapsulates the shocked disbelief much of the country grappled with after Donald Trump surged to a surprising victory on election day.

The book will, as previously reported, dig into allegations of Russian meddling in the election as well as her own missteps and the role of sexism in the campaign. Though those subjects have been chewed over exhaustively by pundits and politicians since her loss, Clinton’s publisher, Simon & Schuster, promises a more intimate, on-the-ground perspective.

According to the publisher, What Happened “takes you inside the intense personal experience of becoming the first woman nominated for president by a major party.”

For those who wondered what Clinton was really thinking during those debates, when Trump hovered menacingly over her shoulder or called her a “nasty woman,” the book also promises to reveal “what it was like to run against Donald Trump,” whom Simon & Schuster describes as “an opponent who broke all the rules.” (Yeah, that’s ... er ... one way to put it.)

Clinton is right about one thing: Everyone wants to know exactly how this all happened ― how an apparent gimme election for the Democrats ended with a careening Trump presidency. With the Russia investigation heating up, and more and more close advisors to the president finding themselves implicated in alleged collusion with the foreign government, Clinton’s promised “cautionary tale” about the threat this poses to American democracy seems much-needed ― and her critics continue to clamor for mea culpas from the Democratic nominee.