Hillary Clinton’s Trip To The Theater Went Way Better Than Mike Pence’s

The crowd at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre erupted in applause before its Broadway show even started on Sunday.

Hillary Clinton walked in to see the final performance of “The Color Purple,” and New York City theatergoers gave the former presidential candidate not one, but several, standing ovations, according to New York Times reporter Michael Barbaro, who was in attendance.

Three sustained rounds of applause as Hillary and Bill Clinton walk into audience of last performance of Color Purple just now. — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) January 8, 2017

Clinton, who has kept a relatively low profile since losing the election in November, attended the show with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, and their daughter, Chelsea.

Videos shared on social media show the Clintons surrounded by audience members attempting to take selfies with the former Democratic presidential candidate. Supporters also reportedly yelled out “We love you,” and “God bless you!”

And @HillaryClinton brings down the house at @BwayColorPurple before it even starts pic.twitter.com/StPppMD2cq — Logan Culwell-Block (@loganculwell) January 8, 2017

People i'm crying 😔😔😔😔😔 A video posted by @hillary.kerber on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:59pm PST

Clinton was also surrounded during intermission, and received another round of applause when her presence was proudly referenced during the cast’s farewell speech after the show, the Times reported.

The entire experience was substantially more welcoming than when Vice President-elect Mike Pence went to see “Hamilton” soon after the election. Pence was booed by fellow theatergoers as he tried to find his seat, and the cast publicly confronted him and his divisive policies after the show.

Tonight, VP-Elect Mike Pence attended #HamiltonBway. After the show, @BrandonVDixon delivered the following statement on behalf of the show. pic.twitter.com/Jsg9Q1pMZs — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) November 19, 2016

Between Clinton’s attendance and the cast’s performance, fans described “The Color Purple’s” final performance as electrifying.

So that last perf of @BwayColorPurple was one for the books. An energy like almost none I’ve felt before — Logan Culwell-Block (@loganculwell) January 8, 2017

Grateful to have been at the closing night of #TheColorPurple. Amazing show and moving to have shared it with the Clintons. pic.twitter.com/4iyH9cLhJO — Dana Ashley, LMSW (@Danameren) January 9, 2017

Yo, I don't have enough Kleenex for this shizz#TheColorPurple — Edward Ferraro Jr (@MrkojimaJr) January 9, 2017

Nobody seems to be talking about how Hillary still got three fewer standing ovations than @CynthiaEriVo. #TheColorPurple #Broadway — Spencer Meade (@comeadey) January 9, 2017

Exclusive: Hillary, Bill, and Chelsea Clinton backstage at the Color Purple today with the star of the show @CynthiaEriVo pic.twitter.com/PNYG12RYtU — Yashar (@yashar) January 8, 2017

For those who couldn’t attend, the production posted Cynthia Erivo’s final performance of her show-stopping number, “I’m Here”: