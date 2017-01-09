Hillary Clinton’s Trip To The Theater Went Way Better Than Mike Pence’s

The crowd at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre erupted in applause before its Broadway show even started on Sunday.
Hillary Clinton walked in to see the final performance of “The Color Purple,” and New York City theatergoers gave the former presidential candidate not one, but several, standing ovations, according to New York Times reporter Michael Barbaro, who was in attendance.
Clinton, who has kept a relatively low profile since losing the election in November, attended the show with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, and their daughter, Chelsea.
Videos shared on social media show the Clintons surrounded by audience members attempting to take selfies with the former Democratic presidential candidate. Supporters also reportedly yelled out “We love you,” and “God bless you!”
Clinton was also surrounded during intermission, and received another round of applause when her presence was proudly referenced during the cast’s farewell speech after the show, the Times reported.
The entire experience was substantially more welcoming than when Vice President-elect Mike Pence went to see “Hamilton” soon after the election. Pence was booed by fellow theatergoers as he tried to find his seat, and the cast publicly confronted him and his divisive policies after the show.
Between Clinton’s attendance and the cast’s performance, fans described “The Color Purple’s” final performance as electrifying.
For those who couldn’t attend, the production posted Cynthia Erivo’s final performance of her show-stopping number, “I’m Here”:
