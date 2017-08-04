The same material used in your favorite night light may soon be an essential tool for food prep and beyond.

We’re talking about Himalayan salt blocks, the new “it” item for home chefs and foodies alike.

Tweaking our @blueapron recipe a little bit tonight by grilling the shrimp on our Himalayan salt blocks 😍😋 #BlueApron #Shrimp #HimalayanSaltBlock #HimalayanSalt #Delish #HomeCooking A post shared by priscillawag (@priscillawag) on Jun 10, 2017 at 6:37pm PDT

Yep, you read that right. The same Himalayan salt that’s used in everything from tea lights and shot glasses to tabletop salt mills is also being used in gigantic block form to lightly season foods while they cook. What a world.

Surprisingly, the salt plates are incredibly versatile. They can be used on the grill or range, in the oven, or chilled and stored in the fridge to keep foods cold, and are designed to add a lightly salty flavor to everything from seafood and red meat to veggies and small appetizers. (Or, if you’re like us, you’d ditch the meats and go straight to baking gooey chocolate chip cookies on it for a hint of salty goodness).

Best yet, they’re probably easier to clean than every other kitchen tool you own. All you do is scrub them with a gentle brush and pat dry, though they do need to be completely dry before using on the grill or in the oven. It literally doesn’t get easier than that.

