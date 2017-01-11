Harry Potter Gets A Hip Hop Makeover, And It's Pure Magic

This #HipHopHarryPotter hashtag will enchant even the grumpiest muggle.
Twitter users gave J.K. Rowling’s boy wizard a hip hop makeover on Tuesday night.
Courtesy of a game that Comedy Central’s “@Midnight with Chris Hardwick” show started, people reimagined their favorite rap song titles and lyrics ― but with a decidedly Hogwarts-esque twist.
“Don’t go chasing Quidditch balls,” anyone?
Check out some of the funniest posts we’ve seen so far below:
