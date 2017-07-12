HipHopsRevival Is Breaking The Net 1 Million Impressions At A Time

As our always evolving music industry grows, we are adding to it one post at a time! New sources for music appear each day; 20 years ago the process of getting your music exposed was much more difficult and different all around. These days you can get your music heard by simply posting it on social media and other available outlets. This is what's called the digital age. An age where you can build your own following and convert that following into your own personal platform. This is exactly what CEO Ray Goodwin did when he created Hip Hops Revival.

You’ve probably seen the logo watermarked on videos while scrolling on Instagram and Twitter. Maybe you came across one of their tweets reposted about your favorite rapper’s Soc page. What's their mission you ask? To give an opportunity for any artist in the hiphop and rap industry that exposure they so readily need to advance to the next step of the ever evolving digital platform. “We look to build with any artist who believes and knows they can create their own way,” CEO Ray told us in a recent interview. “We hear so much talent that has no platform, and lacking the very exposure it deserves! Those are the artists we love to connect with.”

Just on Twitter alone the company has over20 million impressions monthly worldwide; HHR is undeniably needed in the industry. Their major breakthrough was the 1 million viewers they received for their well conducted 21 Savage interview. In addition to their 21 Savage interviews, the site also conducted interviews with top tier artists in their industry such as; Boosie Badazz, Blac Youngsta, Young Dolph, and more

We wanted to know the story behind the brand and how it got started, so I got to work. The first thing I did was finding HHR on Instagram and messaged privately. Within minutes I was being linked with CEO Ray and within the hour I was on the phone with him.

“HipHopsRevival started in West Virginia. A place where HipHop lives but is not heard” says Ray. “I started working with local artists first and expanded the brand out after it was established locally.”

He explained to us how the website went from struggling to get 1000 views to linking with popular artist “21 Savage” who helped him receive his first one million views on a video interview. “It's amazing how fast it grows, we've literally went up over 40k followers on Instagram within the past two weeks, we will be at 100k before September! It's just a mind blowing blessing. Our fans and clients are definitely to thank and appreciated for their support!”

When asked about how he managed to become such a viral sensation, Ray was open for the conversation. “We make sure we post interesting content our audience will enjoy on a consistent basis. We started out with one or two posts a day and now we may do a dozen. It's also important to know your demographics and who you're marketing to. Your website and social media platforms have all those analytics for you. It's up to you to use them” he said.

“What tips do you give to get more followers? I asked. “As I said before, you have to be persistent with your posting. Engage with the ones who engage with you. See the same people liking all your photos? Go show some love to their page. Have people commenting on your posts? Be sure to comment back. Little things like that really make a huge difference in the long run” Ray said to me.