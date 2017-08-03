Hiring a General Contractor: Is It Worth It?

Whether you’re flipping houses or remodeling your own, saving money is often one of the goals. The tried and true method of cutting costs, as always, is doing it yourself. But is DIY really the right answer for a job like general contracting? Does it really save you money by serving as your own general contractor, and at what cost?

Hiring a General Contractor

For those who may only have a vague idea of what a general contractor does, they are the ones responsible for turning an architect or designer’s plans into reality. They coordinate the workforce, from subcontractors to hired hands. They arrange for materials, permits, and inspections. In many cases they have a trade of their own that they specialize in, and will use their own crew to do that part of the labor (like framing or roofing, for instance). In the end, though, if any work gets done on the project, its under their oversight.

Hiring general contractors takes care of (or should, anyway) multiple concerns at once. It ensures that the proper permits will be obtained, so that the work that is done is legal. They carry insurance to protect against accidents, in the event someone is injured on the job. They usually guarantee their work, so if something is done improperly, they will repair it after the fact. Most importantly, they do all of these things so that you don’t have to, leaving you to take care of other matters and spend your time doing the things you specialize in.

That said, they are looking to profit from the venture, so part of the payment give them will be profit, by design. The same goes for their overhead. In theory, at least, this is the money you’re looking to save by doing it yourself—the contractor’s overhead and profit. The problem is, it’s not as simple as that.

Doing It Yourself

The first thing you’re bound to notice if you take on the job of general contractor yourself is that you’re not a contractor. A typical contractor has a decade or two of experience, with perhaps thousands of projects under their belt; you don’t. That said, if you’re looking to expand your skillset and learn more about the industry, this is a great way to jump in with both feet.

There are a few things you need to be aware of, though, as you begin. The first is that the contractor has connections. He knows suppliers, subcontractors, inspectors, and so forth. He knows where to get qualified labor that will do the work, and not screw it up (most of the time). He knows how much to pay for labor and materials, and will likely get discounts on both, based either on his connections or on the quantity of work he does. So his prices will not be your prices (which cuts into how much you were theoretically going to save).

The contractor also has the experience to anticipate and respond to mishaps, accidents, and unwelcome surprises. If the foundation is laid out of level and out of square, he will likely eat the cost of correcting it. When you’re the contractor, that means you’re eating the cost, again cutting into those hoped-for savings.

It’s also important to remember that being a contractor is a full-time job. It’s not something they do on the side, or in their spare time. They work all day, every day, to make sure the job gets done on time and on budget. You may not be willing or able to make the same level of time commitment to the project.

Lastly, you should be aware that in certain municipalities, it’s not legal to serve as the general contractor for a property you own, so you’ll want to check city ordinances before you get too far into the process. Beyond that, the choice is up to you.