Hiring The Best and Brightest With a Next Generation Applicant Tracking System (ATS)

I have been through my fair share of hiring and interview processes over the last 15 years or so, and I have come to the conclusion that the processes that have wasted as little of my precious time on the front end have been the best hiring processes I have been through. The systems that were easy to apply for and navigate through made me feel like my time was valued. If I couldn’t apply easily by importing my LinkedIn profile and uploading my resume’ than most likely I would move onto a job opening that had less front-end friction to apply.

Balancing a Quality Front-end Candidate Application System without Wasting a Candidates Time Is Extremely Important

In a world of the highly connected, highly mobile talent pool, hiring and retaining the absolute best qualified talent can be a daunting task for hiring managers. It’s a massive time suck that is extremely demanding and high pressure – especially since choosing the wrong person can set an organization back hundreds of thousands of dollars (the Department of Labor estimates replacing a bad hire can cost on average, 1/3 their annual salary). Bad Hires also negatively impact employee morale and just breaks down the overall efficiency of a given organization. But with the negative effects and a price tag that high, many employers are rushed into bad decisions by hiring too quickly. In fact, the Harvard Business Review indicates that as much as 80% of employee turnover is a direct result of poor hiring decisions.

Conversely open positions create gaps in productivity, which can put undue stress on remaining employees, lead to errors and create an overall sense of frustration and burnout.

Smart Hiring Managers Intelligently Automate the Sift and Sort Process with a Next Gen Applicant Tracking System

The best way to consolidate and manage your hiring data is to automate your applicant tracking in one central place. With this being said, you must have a fairly quick yet thorough applicant qualifying process on the front end. This allows you to find and qualify the best candidates without turning them off because your candidate application system may be too arduous to complete.

Having a central Applicant Tracking System (ATS) also allows hiring managers to store past and current data in one location and even keep track of candidates for future openings if they don’t meet your needs right away.

Intelligent automation also allows organizations to track candidates throughout the hiring process and manage their information consistently and securely, without fear of lost paperwork.

Social Media Platform Integration is Crucial for the Younger Talent Pool

Of course, hiring managers should analyze ALL the best places to find talented candidates, but it is extremely important, if you are targeting a younger demographic, to integrate social media platforms, specifically LinkedIn and Twitter, to allow for a quick apply function. It’s also equally important to understand what works for your organization and where you’re finding value in paying for listings or spending time searching and posting.

Determine which sources drive the most candidate volume and where you find your hires by position type and location. For example, LinkedIn might be a terrific source for a certain type of job in your company. For other roles, employee referrals might be more effective.

Keith “Digital Keith” Gill