September 20, 2017 will go down in history as the day Puerto Rico suffered crushing devastation brought upon the Caribbean island by Hurricane María. It was the strongest hurricane to hit in more than 80 years. After dodging Hurricane Irma’s fury, the category 5 hurricane entered Puerto Rico through the southeast side city of Yabucoa, and continued it’s northward trajectory plummeting buildings, flooding streets and uprooting trees. In it’s wake, 100% of the island has no electricity and restoring it may take months. Some do not have running water and telecommunications have collapsed. The governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rosselló, announced a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew effective until Saturday.