September 20, 2017 will go down in history as the day Puerto Rico suffered crushing devastation brought upon the Caribbean island by Hurricane María. It was the strongest hurricane to hit in more than 80 years. After dodging Hurricane Irma’s fury, the category 5 hurricane entered Puerto Rico through the southeast side city of Yabucoa, and continued it’s northward trajectory plummeting buildings, flooding streets and uprooting trees. In it’s wake, 100% of the island has no electricity and restoring it may take months. Some do not have running water and telecommunications have collapsed. The governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rosselló, announced a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew effective until Saturday.
In the midst of this natural disaster, some organizations have stepped up to help all in need. Here are a few options:
Hispanic Federation: Every cent donated through the Hispanic Federation Relief Effort will help victims recover. To donate via text message:
- Text 41444
- Type your message: UNIDOS (space) YOUR AMOUNT (space) YOUR NAME (ex. UNIDOS 100 John Doe)
- Press Send
- Click on the link to complete your donation
To donate via website:
- Visit: https://hispanicfederation.org/donate/
- Select Hurricane Relief Effort from the drop-down menu
To donate in person:
- Visit a Banco Popular Community Bank Branch
- Account Name: Hurricane Relief Effort
- Account Number: 6810893500
P.O. Box 191914 San Juan, PR 00919 tel: (787) 728-8500 fax: (787) 728-7099
201 Calle San Jorge Esquina Baldorioty de Castro San Juan, Puerto Rico 00902 P.O. Box 8812, San Juan, Puerto Rico 00910-0812 tel: 787 300-4953
1719 Ave. Ponce de León San Juan, PR 00909-1905 tel: 787-721-1037
Save the Children 501 Kings Highway East, Suite 400, Fairfield, CT 06825
