Historic Candidate Danica Roem Faces 25-Year Incumbent Bob Marshall for Virginia’s 13th District

Imagine, for a moment, that you are competing for a position that no one like you has ever had, and should you be successful, you would immediately be setting precedent for not only all others like you to follow in the future, but for all hiring companies in your field to follow as well.

DanicaForDelegate.com

Now, imagine further that your main competitor for this position has worked in the same department as you, for 25 years, is considered by some in your company to be a shoo-in for the position because of their experience, despises everyone who is like you, and wants to make sure no one like you ever works in the same company again.

Now imagine instead that the position you and your competitor are vying for is not in a company, but in a government statehouse for one of the biggest swing states in the nation. That is the battle Danica Roem, Virginia’s first-ever transgender contender for its 13th District of the Virginia House of Delegates seat in a general election, is fighting now, having won her four-way primary election in June.

Delegate Bob Marshall (R-13), the author of Virginia’s same-sex exclusionary 2006 constitutional marriage amendment, is her opponent.

When we met, Danica was purposeful yet humble.

“I’m running for Delegate,” she told me, “because Delegate Marshall has failed to fix Route 28 since the inception of his career as a Delegate for the 13th District. It’s the number one quality of life problem in the district, and instead of getting it done, he’s decided to castigate, stigmatize, and single out his own constituents who happen to be LGBT.

“As someone who happens to be transgender,” she continued, “I’m tired of the fact that Marshall’s legislative priorities are more focused where I go to the bathroom than how to get his constituents to work. So after covering the district and Delegate Marshall for over nine years as an investigative reporter for the Gainesville Times, I’ve decided to take my extensive knowledge base and native familiarity with the district and run for his seat.”

It may be easy to profile Danica Roem and her contemporaries solely on the basis of being transgender, but for the favorability of following the call of America’s first-ever Irish-American president John F. Kennedy, on the eve of America’s historic moon landing, to “do … things not because they are easy, but because they are hard”, we face an altogether different proposition.

For, Danica is not exceptional because she is transgender, but precisely because her candidacy represents a clarion call for Virginia’s voters to do the thing that has proven most difficult for generations of Americans before them: see similarity, not difference—and in doing so, realize that this election represents for residents of Manassas Park, Manassas, Gainesville and Haymarket a chance to elect a competent, highly intelligent, and stridently moral individual whose only agenda is to improve the lives of the residents of what could become her district this coming November.

Danica Roem is a lifelong resident of Manassas, Va. — she was even baptized and confirmed Roman Catholic at All Saints Catholic Church, the same church where Marshall celebrates mass.

A former Gainesville Times reporter who authored more than 2,500 news stories about the greater Prince William County area for from 2006-2015, she has unique insight into her opponent’s record, having covered his political career for the same amount of time.

Yet, more importantly, Danica has unique insight not only into the district’s political dynamics, but more importantly, into the social dynamics, culture, and the real people at the center of the traffic, job, schooling, and quality of life-related issues the residents of the 13th district face as well. Overridingly, she is determined to develop and implement a comprehensive plan for fixing Route 28, which she said is the top quality-of-life issue for the district’s residents.

Danica is also in line with her Democratic counterparts across the Beltway on Capitol Hill in her passion for seeing Medicaid expansion reach her district. While the GOP’s recent effort in Congress to repeal Obamacare failed, Marshall in April voted in the House of Delegates to block Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion in Virginia.

“Because of Delegate Marshall’s vote not to expand Medicaid here,” Danica told me, “3,700 residents remain uninsured.”

If Danica wins in November, it will not only impact the lives of her fellow residents, but the transgender community nationwide as well. While celebrities like Laverne Cox and Caitlyn Jenner enjoy excellent lifestyles and have found success in their careers, the reality is that all too often, transgender Americans are pushed to the fringes of society by their own communities simply because some perceive them as different.

In that light, it’s easy to assume Danica’s success could only be attributed to a privileged upbringing, or wealthy donors, or some other form of privilege that most trans folks don’t have. Yet, as she told me in our interview, she “doesn’t come from anything remotely resembling privilege.

“I grew up,” she continued, “in a time when trans people were punch lines on television shows, and those kinds of things really undermine trans folks’ identities and who we are as a whole when, as I and other transgender people can say confidently, society doesn’t really give trans people any role models to look up to, growing up or otherwise.

“Marshall has said throughout his career that living as authentically transgender is a form of self-harm, and hyper-focusing on this issue has led him to neglect things like traffic reform on Route 28, which has led to thousands of people every year being stuck on the road for hours every day going to and from work. His own party is noticing, and in a bad way,” she told me.

Indeed, the Virginia General Assembly has killed the last 180 of the 192 bills Marshall has introduced since and including 2012. Residents of Virginia’s 13th district voted for Danica when she faced three other candidates from the same party, signaling that regardless of gender, they are ready for new leadership.