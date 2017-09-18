Historic Declaration Issued in Quest to Build Muslim, non-Muslim Unity

A historic declaration, the Rapprochement Communiqué, was issued on Sunday on September 17, 2017 in New York at a major weekend conference promoting groundbreaking dialogue between leading Muslim figures from around the globe and prominent leaders from other major faiths.

The nearly 450 influentials from 65 countries who attended heard Secretary General Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa call on Muslims and people of all faiths around the globe to practice peaceful co-existence and thwart all plans of conflict, extremism, and hatred.

The Muslim World League, an international non-governmental Islamic organization based in the Holy City of Mecca, sponsored “Cultural Rapprochement Between the U.S. and the Muslim World,” which took place at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Manhattan.

This interfaith dialogue is the first of its kind as it gathers diverse communities with different religion, ethnicity and race. It aims at building unity between Muslims and non-Muslims, as well as, seeks to defeat extremism.

The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul-Karim Al-Issa said in his speech during the opening ceremony on Saturday that there is a long history of exchange and humanitarian, scientific and economic cooperation between the United States and the Muslim world. He emphasized on civilized communication between the Islamic world and the United States “This distinguished civilized relationship over the years has revealed the grave error of the “Clash of Civilizations” theory that was based on stirring up hatred and racism and erecting imaginary barriers…But what is important is our understanding of the need for co-existence and cooperation in the light of this understanding to serve not just mutual interests, but to also serve all humanity, to promote social peace and intellectual security and to defeat evil, while enshrining the concepts of righteousness, charity, all without religious, sectarian, ethnic, political, intellectual or other distinction,” Al-Issa said. “Differences are an essential component of life,” Dr. Al-Issa noted. “There is no reason why the uniqueness of every man, woman, and child should pull societies apart.”

The Rapprochement Communiqué consists of eight recommendations, which include the effort to “achieve actual justice and accomplish peaceful coexistence among human societies,” as well as the creation of a “comprehensive and integrated strategic plan for coordination between organizations, centers, universities, and media institutions to oppose extremist ideology and protect societies from its effects, consequences, and repercussions on other parties.”

One renowned presenter, Dr. David Nasser, Liberty University’s Senior Vice President for Spiritual Development, was so impressed with the goals that Dr. al-Issa set out that he offered to host the Secretary-General on his university’s campus to “continue to work together towards rapprochement.” Other speakers of note included Dr. Bawa Jain, Secretary General of the World Council of Religious Leaders, Rev. Dr. C.T. Vivian, U.S. civil rights leader and founder of the C.T. Vivian Institute, Dr. William Vendley, Secretary General of the World Council of Religions for Peace, Dr. Ali Rashid Al-Nuaimi, Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Elders, Ambassador Suzan Johnson Cook, former U.S. Ambassador for International Religious Freedom, Rev. Michael J. Faulkner, Pastor and former NFL player, Dr. Mohammed Al-Bishari, Secretary General of the European Islamic Conference.

Malcolm Hoenlein, Executive Vice Chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations met separately with Dr. Al-Issa to discuss ways to strengthen interfaith ties and combat forces of hate.

Dr. Al-Issa left New York late Sunday for a trip to Rome, where he will continue his quest to find common ground with other religions at a meeting with His Holiness Pope Francis on Monday.

“I look forward to us doing together what we could never do alone,” Dr. Nasser said. “I met many world leaders from all walks of life this weekend who shared our university's desire to make this world a peaceful place. We shared a passion for rapprochement and that is a great place to begin a friendship.”