Town Gathers to Celebrate Unity and Humanity

“In a town where I have personally experienced and suffered racism, corruption and the good ol’ boy system in place, I was honored to be a part of this historical event in Lake City, FL.”

“Hispanic Heritage Month, whose roots go back to 1968, begins each year on September 15, the anniversary of independence of five Latin American countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Mexico, Chile and Belize also celebrate their independence days during this period and Columbus Day (Día de la Raza) is October 12.

The term Hispanic or Latino, refers to Puerto Rican, South or Central American, or other Spanish culture or origin regardless of race. On the 2010 Census form, people of Spanish, Hispanic and/or Latino origin could identify themselves as Mexican, Mexican American, Chicano, Puerto Rican, Cuban, or "another Hispanic, Latino, or Spanish origin.

Today, 55 million people or 17% of the American population are of Hispanic or Latino origin. This represents a significant increase from 2000, which registered the Hispanic population at 35.3 million or 13% of the total U.S. population.” – www.hispanicheritage.org

“During a time in this country where disasters, hate and violence seem to be the everyday norm, I wondered if a small town like Lake City, FL would do anything to honor it’s many Hispanic and Latino residents. I have to admit, I wasn’t expecting much. “

But much to my surprise, I was honored to be invited to speak at The Melting Pot, a Performing Arts Gallery in Downtown Lake City, FL in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. I met the founder Ms. Befaithful Coker through a mutual acquaintance and community leader, Adrian Garcia from the delicious food truck Two Cuban Guys. Adrian and his wife Irene (pictured below) sponsored this historical event by providing amazing, delicious and completely (not carb or fat-free) authentic Cuban food.

It was my honor and pleasure to participate and celebrate who I am and where I come from as a Cuban American. As the daughter of immigrant parents that came to this country to live free and become something. I recited a beautiful poem by Jose Marti and gave the audience the short version of my world.

Both my parents were Cuban immigrants that came to the United States as kids in the 80’s. My mother was 17 when she had me and barely finished high school because I came along. My father let the weight of his genius, a foreign country and a new language drive him to drugs and a lost life. But, I have always respected and embraced my Cuban culture and heritage. Although, I must admit that moving away from Miami sometimes comes with distancing yourself from being etched in that culture and way of living. I joked to Befaithful that preparing for the event had me feeling like a half-Cuban who had forgotten where she came from because she had been in Lake City so long. I grew up in Miami, where slowly but surely, it seems Cubans have taken over. If you’ve ever been to Miami and Lake City, you know they pale in comparison.

I had never really experienced hate or racism or corruption until I moved to Lake City in 2009. And ever since then, it made me look at this town in a way that hasn’t been very tasteful. It has made it harder for me and my family to want to be involved in community events and put myself out there even as a public figure who live streams and writes for mayor publications. But in my local community? It wasn’t so simple.

I respect people like Ms. Coker who work so tirelessly to bring the community together, black, white, Hispanic, HUMANS. It is refreshing to know that people like her, Adrian and his family and everyone who attended this event, support the unity of humans. Needless to say, I had all the feels and emotions as I saw a group of beautiful colorful people laughing, talking and loving each other despite what was happening outside those walls. We may not all agree as humans, but we CAN agree that working together and not against each other IS the only way.

In honoring Hispanic Heritage month, The Melting Pot wanted to do something official and celebratory that had never been done in the city before. And they certainly achieved that. They had Mayor Stephen Witt sign and present an official Hispanic Heritage proclamation, making it the first ever in Lake City, FL.

This proclamation reminds us that at the end of the day, we all have the same feelings, core needs and blood running through our veins. #WeAreOne. The only thing that makes us different is the way we see each other. In the past few months we have seen natural disasters devastate various parts of the world mercilessly, leaving entire islands like Barbuda, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands under water and beyond unlivable conditions throughout. And countless are still dealing with loss, flooding or worse. My Cuban friends and family included.

“Although it has hurt me deeply to see the suffering in Texas, Louisiana, Florida, and the entire Caribbean, heck, the entire world as a result of all the recent natural disasters, hate and hurt; it has been humbling and heart-filling to see people sticking together for humanity. Doing whatever necessary to help each other and in some cases save each other’e lives“

And it goes to show that when we put aside everything we’ve been taught, the stories of race and color we’ve been told and are telling ourselves, still, all that’s left is love. And every single one of us has the ability and capacity to love and care for another human being in need despite their color, race or religion.

I look forward to many more celebrations like this in this town and it’s surrounding counterparts. The event was fun and entertaining. It featured the Columbia High School Drama club, singers, comedians and speakers such as myself. The drama club graced us with Simply Maria, Or, The American Dream, which was funny and dramatic and so fitting.

The event included more people than I can mention in just one article. If I have left anyone out, I am truly sorry because it took a lot of people to bring this together. The food, the decorations, the speeches, the performance. The sheer energy, work and dedication it took to bring this together was a community effort started by one person. It really was a sight to see with key members of the community taking part, singing and dancing.

Last but not least, the Sheriff Mark Hunter also participated, giving a moving speech about how significant opportunities to embrace diversity are good to policing. He shared that his philosophy is to build relationships of mutual respect with not only his staff and officers but everyone they come into contact with. Mark and his wife Marilyn sang Heal The World by Micheal Jackson with the audience.

So, why exactly did I write this article about a little town in the middle of North Florida?

Because the celebration of Hispanic Heritage wasn’t only about Hispanics or Latinos. It was about the world. It was about humanity. At least that’s how it felt to me as I cried with the performers, hosts and guests at the end of the event when we all sang Heal The World by Micheal Jackson.

I hope the next celebration of human life and unity is bigger and better with even more of the community joining The Melting Pot to spread the love.