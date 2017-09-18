Hit Rewind On Axel Mansoor’s New Single With Louis Vivet

Earlier this year Los Angeles singer-songwriter Alex Mansoor made his debut with breakthrough single, “Wasted My Love,” hitting #1 on Hype Machine and #5 on Spotify’s US Viral 50. More recently, Mansoor teamed up with producer Louis Vivet for his newest single, “Hit Rewind,” which we are excited to be sharing on HuffPost today. Written almost as a love letter to the duo’s shared home of Los Angeles, the track has California vibes all over it. Combining nostalgic pop sensibility with electro-infused undertones, you’ll be finding yourself endlessly hitting rewind on this track. Give it a spin in the player below!