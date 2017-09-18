Lucy Binetti, Contributor Writer. Publicist. Beauty Consultant.

Hit Rewind On Axel Mansoor’s New Single With Louis Vivet

09/18/2017 02:41 pm ET

Earlier this year Los Angeles singer-songwriter Alex Mansoor made his debut with breakthrough single, “Wasted My Love,” hitting #1 on Hype Machine and #5 on Spotify’s US Viral 50. More recently, Mansoor teamed up with producer Louis Vivet for his newest single, “Hit Rewind,” which we are excited to be sharing on HuffPost today. Written almost as a love letter to the duo’s shared home of Los Angeles, the track has California vibes all over it. Combining nostalgic pop sensibility with electro-infused undertones, you’ll be finding yourself endlessly hitting rewind on this track. Give it a spin in the player below!

“What​ ​I​ ​love​ ​about Axel's​ ​music​ ​is​ ​the​ ​unwavering​ ​authenticity​ ​in​ ​his​ ​lyrics,​ ​vocals​ ​and​ ​production.​ ​He​ ​is​ ​able​ ​to harness​ ​such​ ​a​ ​REAL​ ​and​ ​organic​ ​sound​ ​which​ ​is​ ​almost​ ​a​ ​direct​ ​contrast​ ​to​ ​the​ ​electronic​ ​and pop-leaning​ ​music​ ​that​ ​I​ ​make,” shares Vivet. ”Hit Rewind” is the perfect marriage between Mansoor’s love of raw and emotional minimalism and Vivet’s love for polished pop maximalism, producing a track that is timeless.

Vivet expanded on how the track, which started simply as a guitar loop and vocal demo, transitioned to the final product.“The​ ​song​ ​pieced​ ​together​ ​so​ ​naturally​ ​and​ ​quickly,​ ​I​ ​think​ ​we​ ​were​ ​both​ ​shocked. What​ ​became​ ​apparent​ ​to​ ​the​ ​both​ ​of​ ​us​ ​is​ ​that​ ​we​ ​are​ ​both​ ​so​ ​heavily​ ​influenced​ ​by​ ​the​ ​music we​ ​grew​ ​up​ ​listening​ ​to​ ​in​ ​the​ ​late​ ​90's​ ​and​ ​early​ ​2000s,​ ​and​ ​‘Hit​ ​Rewind,’​ ​in​ ​a​ ​sense,​ ​became somewhat​ ​of​ ​an​ ​homage​ ​to​ ​the​ ​sounds​ ​that​ ​got​ ​us​ ​into​ ​music​ ​in​ ​the​ ​first​ ​place.​”

If “Hit Rewind” is any indication of what’s to come, I can’t wait to see what’s next from Axel Mansoor.

For more on Axel Mansoor: Facebook // Twitter // Soundcloud // Spotify

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Hit Rewind On Axel Mansoor’s New Single With Louis Vivet

CONVERSATIONS