Hit Rewind On Axel Mansoor’s New Single With Louis Vivet

Earlier this year Los Angeles singer-songwriter Alex Mansoor made his debut with breakthrough single, “Wasted My Love,” hitting #1 on Hype Machine and #5 on Spotify’s US Viral 50. More recently, Mansoor teamed up with producer Louis Vivet for his newest single, “Hit Rewind,” which we are excited to be sharing on HuffPost today. Written almost as a love letter to the duo’s shared home of Los Angeles, the track has California vibes all over it. Combining nostalgic pop sensibility with electro-infused undertones, you’ll be finding yourself endlessly hitting rewind on this track. Give it a spin in the player below!
“What I love about Axel's music is the unwavering authenticity in his lyrics, vocals and production. He is able to harness such a REAL and organic sound which is almost a direct contrast to the electronic and pop-leaning music that I make,” shares Vivet. ”Hit Rewind” is the perfect marriage between Mansoor’s love of raw and emotional minimalism and Vivet’s love for polished pop maximalism, producing a track that is timeless.
Vivet expanded on how the track, which started simply as a guitar loop and vocal demo, transitioned to the final product.“The song pieced together so naturally and quickly, I think we were both shocked. What became apparent to the both of us is that we are both so heavily influenced by the music we grew up listening to in the late 90's and early 2000s, and ‘Hit Rewind,’ in a sense, became somewhat of an homage to the sounds that got us into music in the first place.”
If “Hit Rewind” is any indication of what’s to come, I can’t wait to see what’s next from Axel Mansoor.
