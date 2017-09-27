HOME
09/27/2017 02:25 pm ET

H&M's New Kitchen Collection Will Give Ikea A Run For Its Money

Easy on your eyes AND your wallet.

By Carly Ledbetter

For years, Ikea has had a stronghold on the world of affordable furniture, kitchenware and home decor. But over the years, more and more retailers have started catching up, producing super cute, affordable finds. 

H&M Home recently partnered with vegan chef and cookbook author Chloe Coscarelli for a tabletop and kitchenware series that features neutral shades of cream, gray and natural wood. It’s perfect for anyone who likes simplicity and sticking to a budget. 

HM
This is H&M?! 

“We want to make kitchenware a bigger part of H&M Home, both with products for the dinner table, but also selected kitchen utensils,” Evelina Kravaev Söderberg, head of design for H&M Home, said in a statement. “We start off by introducing a dinnerware set in three different classical colors.” 

Take a look at the collection below: 

To check out the full collection, head here. 

RELATED...

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Carly Ledbetter Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Home Decor Shopping Kitchens
H&M's New Kitchen Collection Will Give Ikea A Run For Its Money

CONVERSATIONS