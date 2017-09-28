Sonia Smith-Kang, Contributor Multicultural activist and social entrepreneur at Mixed Up Clothing, Inc.

¡Hola Mamá!

Baby Ariana Garcia, the adorable baby girl of Boricua supermodel, Ana Garcia, staring in her own campaign.

As grandchild to one Puerto Rico's most well-known producers and bloggers and daughter to one of Puerto Rico's most recognized curvy models, we knew baby girl Ariana would be a natural in front of the camera. At just one-month old, baby Ariana has made her first-ever campaign and landed a modeling gig with Mixed Up Clothing, a children's fashion line dedicated to celebrating diversity and inclusion.

“I was born in Puerto Rico, so I have a natural connection to the Island and the culture. Ariana was a natural choice for us to work with because we were already full-fledged-fans of the incredible work that Ariana's mother and grandmother are doing in Puerto Rico. From the day I heard of Ariana's expected arrival I knew she would be the perfect choice to debut our newest infant wear collection." Sonia Smith-Kang, the founder and creator of Mixed Up Clothing.

We hope that Mixed Up Clothing becomes a staple in Ariana's closet as a brand that she learns about and grows up with throughout her entire childhood.

Update-- our beloved Puerto Rico has been destroyed by the recent disasters of Hurricane Irma y Hurricane Maria. Puerto Rico needs our help. In support of my fellow Boricua Americans and restoring the resources of the island, a portion of sales from this item will be donated to United for Puerto Rico.

