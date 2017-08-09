Hold the Fire and Fury, There Are No Realistic Military Solutions to North Korea

Yesterday The Washington Post reported that U.S. intelligence experts now believe that North Korea possesses a miniaturized nuclear weapon capable of fitting onto an ICBM. President Trump responded with an extremely bombastic statement, saying “North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States … [or] they will be met with fire and fury and, frankly, power, the likes of which this world has never seen before.” Following up those comments, The Washington Post quoted President Trump’s early morning blustering that U.S. nuclear weapons are “far stronger and more powerful than ever before.” Despite the incredibly cavalier rhetoric coming out of the White House and conservative punditverse, here is a quick breakdown of why there are no good military solutions to North Korea.