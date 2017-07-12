"Hold Your Head Up" Emily Kopp Video Premiere

Nothing better than starting your week of with new music especially from the talented Emily Kopp whose music has been featured in many commercials for well known companies such a Michelob and JetBlue. Kopp also opened for for Rachel Platten at SunFest, a musical and art festival annually held in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Recently releasing her full length record, “Serendipity Find Me”, Kopp blends heart felt songs with a rock twist - with a catchy sound it’d be tough not to become smitten with her style. In her new video, Hold Your Head Up, exploring empowerment and the daily struggles that women everywhere go through. Although her video centers around the beautiful, strong woman everywhere but it can be a motivating song for anyone really - with lyrics that revolve around love, never backing down, and following your heart. Songs like this melt your heart and give you an extra pep into your step.