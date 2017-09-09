Holding on to My 30s . . . for Dear Life

Hello, 39. It’s (not) so nice to meet you. But thank you, anyway, for being my last thread of hope before another decade dawns on me. As I not-so-gracefully skip upon this final stepping-stone to middle age, I wonder and worry a little about this funny thing called aging, even though it seems far too soon to be worrying about the a-word. Remember when you were younger and you rounded up? “Oh, I’m 17,” I would proclaim just two months after my 16th birthday. Even in my late 20s and early 30s I would joyfully round up my age by a year . . . to be taken more seriously, to instil credibility, to portray wisdom and strength. So at what point does one desperately wish to not round up one’s age to the next number? That would be 39, my friends, that would be the magic number 39.

So what do I wish for in this final year of my youth? (Your 30s are still considered youth, right?)

1. A warm welcome to the “-ists”

Oh, I’ve had (and am still lucky to have) some amazing friends, soul sisters, real sisters, and the closest of WhatsApp friends. But this year it’s time to bring in, right into my inner circle of trust and love, the “-ists”:

a) Nutritionist, who promptly took me off sugar, grains, and dairy, thereby ruining my life and mood forever.

b) Gynecologist, because I must have a second child before the eggs are dead and my lady bits go mouldy forever. If one more person politely asks me if I’d like to have or am planning to have a second child, I promise to be rather impolite to them.

c) Facialist, because my skin is refusing to cooperate and mostly I’m too lazy to take multiple steps in taking care of it (I detest that word “regimen”). But when I do take the time and effort to buy a nice cream and go to war with my face, slathering and smoothing, my skin acts all sensitive towards $300 cream and is equally grumpy about adorably packaged $3 Korean face mask. Why even bother?

d) Hair stylist, because I have no control over my hair whatsoever and my premature grays (I started graying at 16!) are a constant source of worry . . . or is it the worry that’s causing the graying?

e) Astrologist, because the world is coming to an end, anyway, and I don’t have enough followers on Instagram, which is making me doubt my entire career path and all of my life choices.

f) Therapist, refer to point (e) above.

2. Get a grip on this aging business

Just in the last year or so (and mostly I blame this on childbirth) I have been experiencing the following:

a. Low Battery. I always say that my brain is like a sieve, but I genuinely struggle to remember things . . . not the casual lapse but full-blown memory fail. My family lovingly calls me Dory, but I worry about this situation often. I just met a lovely Singaporean taxi uncle the other day who was super friendly and chatty . . . and at the end of the ride he said, “You know, the only reason I’m driving this taxi is because I’m scared of dementia, so I’m driving to keep my brain sharp—not for any monetary reasons.” I know I’m only 39, but this really got me thinking. because sometimes my brain feels incredibly mushy. I also feel like I’m processing much slower...like when I’m on the phone and they ask me to enter my membership number (for faster service of course) and then in less than what feels like two seconds, I hear (in what I’m pretty sure is a mocking and condescending tone) “I’m sorry, we didn’t receive your entry, please re-enter the number followed by the hash key!”

b. Mysterious aches and pains. Mostly from bad posture, cell phone and laptop neck, lower back issues and sciatica from lifting a 35 pound child and dealing with my own increasing pounds, plus coming to terms with new food-sensitivity issues, which leave me feeling inflamed and sore. Yoga, that bloody grain-free diet, trying to find love for salad and lots of turmeric . . . a lot more work needs to happen in these areas to fix my old lady self. I’m often out of energy (no thanks to you mr evil thyroid) and my career as a writer and small-business owner hunched over a laptop all day is definitely taking its toll on my body since sitting all day kills you, apparently, which is troubling because I like sitting. I really love sitting.

c. Struggling with stress. I envy those who waltz through life laughing and carefree. It’s not that I don’t laugh or have carefree moments, but I worry a lot—more than my own mother even, and she’s a real worrier queen. Becoming a parent and starting my own business have taken my worry game to the next level, and I’ve recently found that my teeth hurt in the morning from clenching all night long and sleep doesn’t quite come the way it used to. I find myself deeply envying people who take naps and can sleep on planes. I must find an outlet for this stress, and I know you’re thinking meditation, chanting . . . do something, woman! I want to do these things . . . I really do, but have I gotten down to doing them? Nope. Is this really the solution for me, or is it just about time management and being more organised? my Virgo mind (and husband) asks. Writing and cooking are relaxing activities for me, but clearly I need something more. At 39, I better figure out what this something is. Heal thyself pronto.

3. Bow your head down, hands in prayer position, with a smile on your face, giving thanks and gratitude to the universe . . . Namaste! (This is how we end yoga class.)

This sounds terribly cliché, but the FONDE (feeling of not doing enough) factor under societal pressure to have the perfect life—including marriage, body, job, kids, career, status, fortune, Instagram fame, and more—is immense and certainly aggravated by this new world we live in where social media has us constantly looking outward instead of inward and sometimes struggling to feel satisfied. I’m not saying you shouldn’t celebrate the victories, showcase amazing travels, and look to Facebook for likes, loves, wows, and ha-has, because I certainly do it all the time. It’s a massive happiness boost when hundreds of friends like and comment on your work, your life, your passion, and your good times, but as I get older I am increasingly aware of who the inner-circle friends and family members are that I can call and will call in an emergency and cry to when things go wrong. The ones who will tell me the truth, always. This group of ‘my keeping it real peeps’ has shrunk considerably over the years and this year I will be more grateful for them than ever. I will do more for them, with them.

I want to really focus on being more positive and zen this year, shutting down my increasingly crazy lady inner voice Thumper style (”if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.”) I’m going to try and keep it simple at 39 and simply laugh at the fact that American Express (customer since 2001, mind you) sent me a $20 cake voucher yesterday (making me crave cake all day and be hangry on my grain-free diet, thank you very much) and then followed up promptly this morning with a generous voucher for two FREE intense fat-burning treatments.