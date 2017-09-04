Holistic Cooking, the Story behind Cape Seasonings - All Clean And Guilt Free Snacks

In Pennsylvania, they say salt is king, and butter is queen. This has become the motivation for Mr. Butch Feeser, Cape Seasonings’ owner, to produce snacks that are clean and guilt-free. His inspiration? His mother-in-law who always suffers from migraine due to MSG consumption. He took time to sit back and read the labels on every food that they take and was surprised to see how a great amount of sodium, sugar and other chemicals which he can’t even pronounce are present on each.

Born on the beaches of Cape Henlopen in 2010, Cape Seasonings as a Micro Manufacturer have been slowly fighting and making it’s way up into the supermarket and store shelves to compete with the ‘big ones’. But amidst the tough competition and challenges, their products stay mighty and is hoping for an expansion. Their passion for making their snacks comes from the ‘holistic cooking approach’ where every product is made with happiness, music, laughter, love, and all the best and natural ingredients.

Mr. Butch Feeser, who also happens to be a musician, said: ‘I love making people happy when they use our products, just like a great song, they make people happy in small increments of time. We are not curing cancer, we are not solving world peace, but we make people happy in little bits at a time. I like that a lot.’

CAPE SEASONINGS’ PRODUCTS

90% of snacks that you can find in the supermarket has added chemicals and sugars. Cape Seasonings is part of the 10% that doesn’t. The best part is the flavor isn’t compromised because it tastes as delicious as it ever can ever be!

Soul Blend Seasoning- It is a seasoning with low sodium and is made with 10 herbs and spices. It has no additives or preservatives, no MSG, gluten-free and no sugar.

Kettle Cooked Potato Chips- Crunchy chips cooked in sunflower oil ( no GMOs) and later on baked in delicious Soul Blend Seasoning and Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Sourdough Pretzel Pieces- Sprinkled with the Soul Blend Seasoning and baked with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Turmeric, and Cinnamon.

Dark Chocolate Barks- A thin, crisp, and savory cracker which is based with brown sugar, butter, orange extract, cinnamon, almonds, and cranberries. Chocoholics, rejoice!

Cape Party Nut Mix- A mix of various nuts, Sourdough Pretzel Minis, candy coated chocolate drops, and chocolate covered almonds.

Premium Organic Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil- Supremely light and smooth. Greek oil is considered by some to be the best extra virgin olive oil. This is excellent for dipping and light sautéing.

When asked if he is planning to put any additions to their products, Mr. Feeser said: ‘Yes, I am looking at various snacks that we can produce while maintaining our vision, but nothing firm at the moment yet.’

The next time you get something from the supermarket shelves, check the label and ask yourself: ‘Is it good for me and my body?’ If the answer is no, then I suggest you put it back down and look for Cape Seasonings.

For Press Release/Interviews: Contact the owner, Mr. Butch Feeser at jf@capeseasonings.com