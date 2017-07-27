Holly Farrar - The Brain Workout Boss - A Wonderful Human, With The Gift of Hope

My goal as a personal trainer was to get each client to his or her highest level of function. I needed to not only teach healthy eating, and daily activity but different ways to self regulate.- Holly Farrar, Personal Trainer, Youth Mental Health First Aid Instructor, & Counselor To Be

That’s an accurate and powerful viewpoint on what it takes to help motivate people who are suffering from mental illness while also addressing co-occuring brain health issues.

Holly is a Case Manager at Touchstone Behavioral Health in Phoenix, AZ. Her primary focus in the world of mental health is creating individual, and nurturing dual-track wellness programs featuring physical fitness as well as prevention skills.

Not many people know I have PTSD and that my ability to function as well as I do is because of the fact I am working my wellness not only from a physical stance, but mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. - HF

She’s also a survivor of a sexual assault, has overcome dyslexia and manages her depression and anxiety through physical fitness and prescribed medications. Holly uses her experience, and #LivedExpertise to help clients reach their highest level of function.

My name is Kevin Hines, I am a suicide attempt survivor. I feel it’s important to illustrate the various healthy, realistic and attainable ways in which people can utilize to improve brain health, mental wellness, state of mind, symptom reduction, aka, the works.

I’ve created my Art of Wellness video series which covers ten steps or tools I utilize to be and stay well most days. Click below to watch my wellness video playlist.

Physical fitness that promotes strong, healthy bloodflow to the brain is such an important element of mental wellness!

I was inspired by meeting Holly, and exchanging ideas at a recent conference in Phoenix Arizona, we met and talked about the possibility of collaboration down the line. Eventually, we came to the conclusion that she and I needed to write a book on wellness, as a matter of fact that’s exactly what we are doing right now. Holly and I are co - authors of a forthcoming wellness book.

The Art Of Wellness, How To Find Hope, Healing, and Recovery Through Hard Work (coming soon). It’s a comprehensive look on how to live, be, and stay well. We have gathered several advocates, and activists of better brain, mind, behavioral, spiritual and physical wellbeing to share their stories of triumph over adversity, as well as share the tools and tips they use daily to stay here, to well, and to stay hopeful.

Bottom line, my mood and ability to learn and process the world around me is greatly improved if I get to the gym regularly, run, lift weights in circuit training, and get my heart rate going. I asked Holly what sparked her interest in combining fitness and mental wellness and how those two elements came together to shape her unique career which emphasizes an active approach to treatment.

In my undergraduate career, from Vanguard University, we studied a lot on how to connect with people. It took practice in actively listening and noticing client patterns. I noticed more client success if they wanted to make a lifestyle change, not just a crash diet to look good. - HF

We firmly believes that change is driven by how a person is motivated. Intrinsically, we humans have to find meaning from the world around us based on hope and healing.

Finding success - especially in the face of challenges, establishing new goals, building new relationships, and experiencing peace are huge parts of recovery and wellness for Holly and me. Change isn’t just a generic term in this approach, it’s what we ultimately strive for... to be better, and more mentally stable daily.

In addition to her fitness and treatment career she’s a valuable member and team advocate at the #CNQRCollective (prounced ‘conquer’) with goals on writing more about her personal experiences. You can check out her bio here:

Remember, as I always say, do everything you can to #BeHereTomorrow working on your wellness with the help of others and the acceptance to help yourself - no matter the pain you might be in today...You can always #CNQRPain

Please do navigate to 17th & Montgomery Productions for more mental health digital content. Also, we’ve got TWO new series coming to the site very soon!

1 - Brain Workout W Holly N’ Kev - short video about how to work the mind, and brain through fitness.

2 - Road 2 Recovery W Dr. Bart & Kev - A short video series following the journe and works of Dr. Bart Andrews & Kevin Hines

3 - Being Mindful with Matty & Kev - A short video series about finding recovery and friendship through lived experience.