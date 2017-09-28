Hollywood Commandments: How to be Wildly Successful Without Losing Your Faith

Take Command of Your Career

As a writer, I am often asked about my vision for my career. In industries that involve talent, variables, and a range of highs and lows, the outcomes are unpredictable. Faith is needed in order to push forward and move to the next level of your journey. That’s why I loved the book The Hollywood Commandments by Devon Franklin. It gives you guidelines and strategies for getting to the next level. It also provides inside tips on how to master the art of winning within the realm of entertainment.

As a spiritual success coach, and the CEO of Franklin Entertainment, a production company in conjunction with 20th Century Fox, he is the producer of the box office hit Miracles from Heaven and the animated film, The Star. He's Dr. Oz's go-to for spiritual success coaching on The Dr. Oz Show and he's the co-host of the TLC event series, This Is Life Live. Having served as an executive in entertainment, he uses his narrative and the genre of entertainment as the framework for telling the story.

Several highlights of the book include notable components that give you a glimpse of the challenges that you may face, and what it will take to persevere. “God will sometimes give you a feeling that you have to follow: a gut instinct. There is sometimes not a clear map, but you must be in a clear space and thought process to listen for your next move.” Another rule of thumb that Devon Franklin mentions in his book involves an important attribute of successful people.

“I’ve found that the people who are the most successful have the shortest memories. They separate their feelings and emotions in two categories: External and Internal. The external is beyond their control, but the internal is within their control.”