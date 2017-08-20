Hollywood Hunger Hacks: Healthy Movie Theater Options

There is a new star in Hollywood. It’s not your typical blond bombshell or chisel-jawed leading man but you’re going to love it. This summer love is between us, the American public, and MoviePass, a new membership that allows you to see unlimited movies at many theaters across the country for a single Hamilton every month. With such an outrageously positive response to the launch of this program we can expect to reunite with those movie nights from our past. The only issue is figuring out how to enjoy the newsiest blockbuster and still fit in the seats. Movie theaters can be a tough place to make healthy food choices but with some cinema culinary cues we can look forward to a happily-ever-after, nutritionally at least.

Below are three foods to pick at the theater to keep you more of an Arnold then a Jaba:

Be a Baby About It. When you have 20 hangry movie watchers behind you in the concession line, making fast non-customized orders can be a necessity. My simplest and quickest nutrition change is to make portioning sizes a no-brainer, pick the happy meal of the cinemas—the kids pack. Each pack normally contains a small popcorn, mini-candy and small drink. This type of packaging gives you just a taste of all the things you love with limited calories, sodium and fat.

Be a Soda Jerk About It. Don't waste your calories on full-sugar soda when theaters are now offering so many great diet options. Many now offer free standing self-serve soda options with tons of low- and no-calorie options. Even if you don't like traditional diet sodas give the new stuff a try. I really like Diet Cherry Dr. Pepper with a splash of lemon. You can spend a few minutes experimenting and maybe, just maybe you’ll find a new favorite. Keep in mind a large soda has a whopping 900 calories compared to zero, zip, nada from your diet preferences.

Go Nuts. The candy counter can be a bit sour to navigate if you arrive without a plan. When picking candy choose one that has some nutrient density. My first pick is peanut M&M’s. Yes, these peanuts are covered in delicious milk chocolate but like your date, it is what’s inside that counts. Don't be so candy shallow, you’re there for the protein packed arachis hypogaea AKA the peanut. These little treats are also an excellent source of biotin, which plays a key role in the body. It supports skin, nerves, the digestive tract, metabolism, and cell development. Peanuts are also a very good source of copper as well as a good source of manganese, niacin, vitamin E, phosphorus and vitamin B1.

With these few menu changes your trip to the big screen can have you feeling like a nutrition star.