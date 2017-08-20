Hollywood Mourns The Loss Of Legendary Comedian Jerry Lewis

Hollywood has lost an icon.

Actor Jerry Lewis passed away Sunday morning, his family said in a statement. The legendary comedian had a decades-long career that inspired generations of actors, which began in 1946 alongside fellow comic Dean Martin. Stars, such as Jamie Lee Curtis, took to social media almost instantly to express their respect for the paragon.

The news of Lewis’ death quickly followed another comedic great, Dick Gregory, who passed away at age 84 on Saturday evening.

Lewis, who struggled with health issues for years, was acting right up until the end. He made a movie last year with Nicholas Cage, “The Trust,” that was released 70 years after his career in television and radio began.

Curtis, whose parents were both actors, fondly remembered the movies Lewis filmed with her mother, Janet Leigh.

“Jerry Lewis loomed large in my family,” Curtis tweeted. “Many movies with my mom & he made home movies with Janet and Tony. He made me and many laugh.”

Many other Hollywood icons, such William Shatner and Whoopi Goldberg, joined reporters and fans in sharing their grief across social media.

Condolences to the family of Jerry Lewis. The world is a lot less funnier today. ☹️ — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis has passed on. I sincerely hope his afterlife is a warm, peaceful...



...haven. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis passed today,millions around the world loved him,millions of kids he helped w/his telethons. R.I.P. &condolences 2 his family — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 20, 2017

One of the greatest of all time. A legend. A showman. A comedic icon. A movie star. An activist. A one of a kind. RIP #jerrylewis pic.twitter.com/h3ODZgZjAa — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis was a genius comedian, actor, director, inventor, humanitarian and, as a Las Vegan, what I miss most..https://t.co/R0uLkPOwyU — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 20, 2017

It was incredible knowing & laughing with the Amazing Jerry Lewis! He'll keep'em laffin in the ever after! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) August 20, 2017

From 3 on I cherish how this genius brought comfort to me with laughter and then support and friendship. Rip Jerry pic.twitter.com/Jfu2cXZEju — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) August 20, 2017

Dick Gregory and Jerry Lewis were two of the funniest, most legendary and prolific entertainers of our generation and I bow to their genius. — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) August 20, 2017

I grew up with Jerry Lewis. He let me know it was ok to be goofy.

Back with Dean. Rest In Peace.



Lady!!! — Ryan Stiles (@WhoseRyanStiles) August 20, 2017

#JerryLewis was one of a kind, my comedy hero when I was growing up. Can't believe I got to spend so much time with him over the years. RIP pic.twitter.com/uji3DgPPUJ — Leonard Maltin (@leonardmaltin) August 20, 2017

We lost one of the great ones today...possibly the greatest. Jerry Lewis was one of my comedy heroes & was a gigan… https://t.co/Baob4Gn29E pic.twitter.com/dmkjsDlPHi — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) August 20, 2017

Oh NOOOOO!!! Jerry Lewis just died! Another comic legend has left us. Martin&Lewis were the Beatles of comedy! Nobody was EVER bigger! — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) August 20, 2017

The French were right about him all along. RIP Jerry Lewis pic.twitter.com/jNLRPQeS4G — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) August 20, 2017