Hollywood Stars And Veterans Rally For ‘Not a War Story’ World Premiere

The veteran community and Hollywood stars rallied on Friday night for the “Not A War Story” World Premiere at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California. After having huge success making the first veteran-produced Hollywood movie called “Range 15” (zombie movie), the same team is now releasing a documentary with behind-the-scenes footage about their experience.

Liz H Kelly Sgt Mary Dague was honored on the red carpet at the “Not A War Story” World Premiere at The Academy in Beverly Hlls’

The “Range 15” film and “Not A War Story” documentary include cameo appearances by Hollywood stars William Shatner, Danny Trejo (“Sons of Anarchy”), Sean Astin (“The Lord of the Rings”), Keith David (“Platoon”), Leroy Petry (“Medal of Honor”), Clint Romesha (“CBS Sunday Morning”), Marcus Luttrell (“Lone Survivor”), UFC Fighters Tim Kennedy and Randy Couture, and more.

Liz H Kelly Jamie Gray Hyder (”Call of Duty”) was happy to support “Not A War Story” World Premiere

Additional red carpet honorees included Director Tim O’Donnell, Actor/Producer Nick Palmisciano and his wife Suzy Palmisciano, Jamie Gray Hyder (“Call of Duty”), Emilio Rivera and Yadi Rivera (“Sons of Anarchy”), CJ Franco (Comedian), Actor/Producer Ross Patterson, Sgt Mary Dague, Gerald McRaney, Delta Burke, Mat Best, Vincent "Rocco" Vargas, Justin Peck, Gretchen Rossi, Slade Smiley, Jessica Morris, Allison King, Carolyn Hennesy, Diora Baird, Brooke Lewis, Masiela Lusha, Cristina Lizzul, Debbie Sherman, Max Marini, Caitlin O’ Conner, Brando Eaton, Nicky Whelan, Kerry Rhodes, Michael Schlitz and Burt Eyes, Tom and Laurie Spooner (Warriors Heart Foundation) and more.

When we interviewed Tim O’Donnell on the red carpet, he gave the big picture, “’Not a War Story’ is a crazy, fun documentary. It documents 80 veterans coming together to make the first ever veteran-produced Hollywood film. They wrote this thing, directed it, and acted in it with zero experience….You have all these veterans coming together, overcoming so many obstacles, and portraying a different side of veterans. It’s a dark humor comedy that is way over the top…And this is something that’s very common in veterans, it’s that dark humor. And where that dark humor comes from is coping with some of the stuff you have to get through.”

Liz H Kelly Actor, Producer Nick Palmisciano and hs wife Suzy celebrate “Not A War Story” World Premiere

Once inside the theater, Producer, Actor, veteran and Ranger Up Founder Nick Palmisciano kicked off the evening. As part of “Ranger Up”, Nick started a very popular RangerUpVideo YouTube Channel for the military, police, first and EMS that was the beginning. When Nick started raising money for “Range 15”, he was blown away by the $1.1 million in donations on Indiegogo.

Liz H Kelly Michael Schlitz and Burt Eyes honored at the “Not A War Story” World Premiere red carpet

Before talking about “Not A War Story”, Nick honored two groups, “First thing, I want to do is thank both Gallant Few and Warriors Heart for coming out here – those are the two charities that we’re supporting with this event…Whenever I have an issue. Whenever somebody writes and there is a veteran in need, there’s a veteran in trouble, I call one of those two organizations and I connect them with a veteran. They’re both very small. They’re both very passionate. And their mission is to take veterans in duress and show them a path to success, and that is exactly what the producers of this film have been trying to do since we got into this game. We want to show people how to be successful and don’t give in when things get bad – so please take the time to meet Gallant Few and Warriors Hear tonight.”

Liz H Kelly Comedian CJ Franco cheers “Not A War Story” team

Former Special Forces and Warriors Heart Co-Founder Tom Spooner was very grateful to be there, and for the veteran community support for their mission to heal veterans struggling with chemical dependences and PTSD. Tom emphasized, “It’s really important to support “Not A War Story.” We were all in the military together. We were all in combat, in different units, but together in combat….From 9/11 to a 911 call, Warriors Heart takes care of those that take care of us, which is our protectors. It’s really important to support the veteran community, and just continue collapsing the gap between the veteran and the community, and that’s what they did with ‘Not A War Story’.”

Reflecting back on this film project Director Tim O’Donnell added, “Directing this movie has been the biggest honor….. I’m a civilian, and I was able to get into the veteran community and tell their story. And I’m just so honored to be here side-by-side with so many veterans, first responders, police. This is the biggest thing I’ll ever be a part of.”

Liz H Kelly “Not A War Story” after-party with Warriors Heart Laurie Spooner, Actor James DuMont, Corey and Jeff Cardinal

After watching the “Not A War Story” documentary, there was an after-party at The Academy to celebrate this premiere and veteran and civilian communities coming together to honor our protectors. It was fun to speak with Actor James DuMont (whose been in 150 movies, including “Deepwater Horizon”, “Trumbo” and “Dallas Buyers Club”), who was there to support the veteran community. Congratulations to the “Not A War Story” and “Range 15” veteran filmmaking teams on your huge win! Follow all the news about the film’s release by visiting http://notawarstory.com.