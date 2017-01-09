Hollywood still loves Brad Pitt, in case you were wondering.

The actor made a surprise appearance Sunday night at the Golden Globe awards, where he introduced the movie “Moonlight,” which was up for and won Best Motion Picture, Drama.

When Pitt took the stage, the crowd erupted in applause ― and we can’t help but feel it had something to do with the fact that he’s going through one hell of a dramatic public divorce with Angelina Jolie. Just listen to those cheers:

The Globes marked the first major appearance for Pitt since Jolie filed to end their marriage in September. He previously turned up at a November screening of “Moonlight,” which he produced, alongside good friend Julia Roberts.

Pitt and Jolie’s divorce has become a tabloid spectacle due to their ongoing custody case. Pitt was cleared of any allegations of child abuse by both the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services in November; since then the drama has played out in court.

Most recently, Pitt requested that the couple’s custody documents be sealed and accused Jolie of having “no self-regulating mechanism to preclude sensitive information from being placed in the public record, or she has other motives.” In turn, Jolie’s lawyers filed documents agreeing to keep the case private but responded stating Pitt was “terrified that the public will learn the truth.”