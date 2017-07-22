ENTERTAINMENT
'Home Alone' Actor John Heard Dead At 72

He starred in some of the most beloved movies of the ’80s and ’90s.

John Heard, best known for his role as the father to the oft-forgotten Kevin McCallister in the original “Home Alone” movies has died, multiple outlets confirm. He was 72. 

Heard’s body was reportedly found by the maid service in a Palo Alto, California hotel room on Friday where he was recovering from “minor back surgery,” according to TMZ, which was first to report the news.

A cause of death remains unknown. 

This is a developing story

