John Heard, best known for his role as the father to the oft-forgotten Kevin McCallister in the original “Home Alone” movies has died, multiple outlets confirm. He was 72.
Heard’s body was reportedly found by the maid service in a Palo Alto, California hotel room on Friday where he was recovering from “minor back surgery,” according to TMZ, which was first to report the news.
A cause of death remains unknown.
This is a developing story
