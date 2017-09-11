The Best Space-Saving Ideas For Small Apartments

Small spaces can be a challenge to decorate, but sometimes less can mean more. With these space-saving tips and tricks, decorative advice, and rookie mistakes to avoid, your spatially-challenged home will transform into a little slice of heaven. This mega reading list covers everything from organization hacks to décor suggestions to furniture recommendations. We promise your place can feel bigger and better in no time.
Whether you live in an amenity-packed, 900-square-foot apartment in Tulsa, Oklahoma for only $580 a month, or a bathroom-less micro-apartment in NYC’s West Village that’s a tenth of that size yet more expensive, one truth remains: We could all benefit from having a little extra space in our homes for the things we love, without having to spend an arm and a leg on renovations. Here to make that a reality for you are these 10 easy DIY storage hacks that cost under $30 each.
One of the drawbacks to apartment living is those sometimes small — and in some cases, nonexistent — closets. How do they expect you to fit all of your clothes, not to mention shoes and accessories, in a space in which you can barely stand? And what if there’s only one bedroom closet and you have to share it with your significant other? Oh, the horror. Before you start selling your stuff (or your partner’s!), read on for ways to hack your hanging space.
Living in a small home can make you creative in a hurry. If there’s barely a closet — let alone a spare room — organizing your space in an efficient way that still makes you feel at home can be quite a challenge. For many apartment dwellers, there isn’t the luxury of separate rooms and each piece of furniture needs to serve multiple uses. Things like lightweight objects that are easy to move, a tool that can make anything a table, furniture that has multiple functions, and storage that’s a snap to assemble and disassemble make it fun to do more with less — and will also appeal to the design-obsessed. Check out these 24 ways to make small-space living way easier without sacrificing great design.
You might not be able to control the fact that your apartment is on the smaller end of the spectrum (or your home’s layout leaves much to be desired in terms of square footage), but you can control the way you live within the space. So many of us make a big error in trying to fit too much into close quarters, thinking that having all the comforts of larger digs will give the illusion of a grander living arrangement. Doesn’t quite work that way. In addition of the sin of too much stuff, there are 3 other mistakes you’re probably making in your small space. We asked Domino Digital Director Krissy Tiglias to diagnose the problems — and how to resolve them once and for all.
For those of us who live in tiny spaces that we begrudgingly call home, it can be hard to keep knick-knacks and necessities alike nice and organized. That means a messy abode and a look that’s less than decorated. To combat congested disaster, insurance company FBD compiled seven rules that’ll keep tiny rooms looking good. Although routine cleaning is a must on this list (yes, just do it), the infographic gives renters and owners important tips for utilizing spaces and surfaces to their full capacity.
Small spaces don’t have to be a compromise — we think that the decision to make more from less square footage is a smart one. We focus plenty on tiny homes, which are often a little more on the “rustic” end of the design spectrum — nothing wrong with that. But if you lean a little more “contemporary,” check out these 16 incredible small spaces from our friends at Dwell.
Tiny spaces aren’t bad things — in fact, we completely adore them. But finding room to function in such a spot is not always so adorable. The decorating rules that apply to other rooms go (literally) out the window when space is tight, and it takes major creativity to fit everything in. Steer clear of these common mistakes, and your small room will be both cozy and functional.
At HuffPost Home, we believe that a small space isn’t a limitation — it’s something to celebrate. If you need any convincing (or tips on how not to live in clutter 24/7), look no further than this infographic created by Nowsourcing, in conjunction with Compact Appliance.
Laura McIntyre shares the story behind her efficient yet stylish West Village studio apartment:
It turns out, I am not the sum of my possessions and my stuff is not the only tie to my past. Once I ripped off the first Band-aid, I couldn’t get rid of excess inventory fast enough. It was a religious experience — to be dramatic — to realize how little the physical items meant to the value of my life. This transferred into the beginning of living an examined life. I now see what a positive thing it is to make sure everything in my life is measured by quality, and not by quantity. I am able to stop consuming things because there is simply no room for more. And, I finally realize, my cup is full.
Unless you’re lucky enough to have a magnificent at-home spa, chances are your bathroom could stand to be a bit bigger. If renovation isn’t an option, simply call upon these decor tips.
If you live in a major city, then you might find yourself short on living space. And since your apartment isn’t getting any bigger, you might want to consider ways to make it appear more expansive. The senior designers from Décor Aid have these tips for making your space look bigger.
For more reading lists like this one, sign up for our Lifestyle email!
CONVERSATIONS