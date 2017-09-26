Home Decor Trends In New Home Builds for 2018 and Beyond

Industry leader in new home builds and planned communities “Pulte Homes” routinely hires and consults with the most sought after interior and design consultants, to stay modern, and fresh, to appeal to the distinguished tastes of the modern homebuyer.

Pulte Home with the help of their designers sat down and came up with some of the current and coming home decor trends

A Modern Staircase

A post shared by Pulte Homes (@pultehomes) on May 29, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

A modern staircase combing classic wood and modern metals serves as a functional focal point of a modern home.

Neutral Colors in the Master Bedroom

A post shared by Pulte Homes (@pultehomes) on Sep 6, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

Neutral colors are in. Neutral colors are meant to calm and soothe which is what makes them ideal for the master bedroom.

Lofts For Indoor and Outdoor Entertaining

A post shared by Pulte Homes (@pultehomes) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

Having a functional yet inviting space for entertaining guests complete with a fireplace is becoming increasingly in demand. Tiki culture will most likely see a popularity rise in 2018. People enjoy the exotic vibe of the Polynesian culture. The earthy look is a great way to create an old island decor. Use the earthy designs in your patio and garden

Minimalist Design is Now Welcomed

A post shared by Pulte Homes (@pultehomes) on Dec 24, 2016 at 10:44am PST

Interior designers create a luxury look by using lavish furnishings in large decors. Luxury and minimalism go hand-in-hand. Creating a minimalist decor is not expensive. In an era where more people live in appartements, saving money is welcome. Not everybody has large rooms available or can afford luxury furnishings. Minimalism is not only for rich people. There is a trick. Creating a minimalist decor is not always expensive. In 2018, more people will use functional items and de-clutter their rooms. Use furniture and storage that doubles as decor. Keep only the home accessories items you need. Look for sofas with hidden storage or a bed with underneath drawers.

Blue Accent Walls

A post shared by Pulte Homes (@pultehomes) on Feb 27, 2017 at 1:28pm PST

In 2018, many homeowners will select Navy blue as a mild alternative to black. Navy blue pairs well with many other color schemes. It allow people to create gorgeous tone-on-tone color schemes. You can combine Navy and existing lighter blue for a stunning result. Navy blue has an advantage over black. You can add it as the dark color of your decor. Unlike black, Navy blue is not making the room feel smaller. Navy blue will make a big come back in 2018.

Bright, Eye-catching Prints and Patterns

pulte.com Graphic Prints

If one wonders what are the main trends in Living room design should take a peek at this bright and vibrant design There is an explosion of color – vibrant, vital and capturing, so one thing is sure this year decor journey won’t be boring at all.

A Built in Office Nook Known as the Planning Center

A post shared by Pulte Homes (@pultehomes) on May 17, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

Instead of a whole seperate closed off den or converted bedroom carving out a seperate yet integrated space for your bill paying or Tod planning is what is becoming popular.

Ultimately it is Your Home,Your Style and Your Tastes

Listen, don’t stress yourself out. You don’t have to be a slave to the newests styles and home decor’ trends. You just have to make your space your own and make it a home that you and your family will cherish. So enjoy planning your decor’ for your home.

Thanks For Reading