Home, Happiness and Haemorrhoid cream

Yes, it’s a strange title. One you probably thought you wouldn’t read. Most people never thought they would see Donald J. Trump with the title of “President” for anything other than a suspicious charity, so bear with me. We live in strange times.

Home is a peculiar concept when you try to define it. Is it where you live now? Where you were born or where you’ve spent most of your time? The novelist Michael Ondaatje, perhaps best known for the Booker Prize winning “The English Patient” that I was force fed for GCSE English, referred to himself as an “International Bastard”. His basis for the statement was that he was born in Ceylon, but since his emigration to Canada it had been renamed Sri Lanka. Bless his little cotton yet incredibly talented, and probably financially capable, socks. Just because something changes its name doesn’t mean it is physically altered. Whether you call your tangy tomato based condiment of choice Ketchup or Catsup it’s essentially the same thing, a sign that you’re too young to handle mustard.

I obviously feel for Mr Ondaatje’s predicament, whether the name has anything to do with it or not. Perhaps what he failed to convey is that as an expatriate you hold onto the naive dream that the home you used to know will be the same when you return. There is almost an arrogance that we think progress will stop while we’re away, the clocks wont tick and neither the people nor the places will age in our absence. We think the houses and shops won’t change, that the menus stay the same and everyone will remember you. Bollocks. The first sign of our error comes when we leave the airport and the taxi drivers radio is playing some thumpy, bumpy, screechy music with an angsty teenager singing words that weren’t even in the dictionary the last time you used one. As you pootle down the motorway you see cars that you’ve never seen before because they aren’t sold where you live now, and you’re left wide-eyed by high street fashions endless march toward the bizarre. Stopping at the shops becomes a new adventure as aisles have changed and, quite crucially, so does the packaging…something we’ll revisit shortly. You basically become a tourist in a country you assumed to know so well.

One aspect that doesn’t seem to change, despite always doing so, is people. It’s a change we don’t notice largely thanks to our global addiction to social media. We can keep in touch with friends all over the world, so when you return to the place previously considered home you are able to pick up things almost immediately. You know who’s sprogged up, settled down or passed on; probably have a good idea who’s next in line for each step too. I must add with caution, don’t get overly cocky with it. The barman you remember better than some relatives has seen thousands of people since you last stopped by so when you ask for “the usual” he hasn’t time to delve into his customer bank and take a guess. He is far too focussed on whether anyone would notice if he became impaled on a beer tap or if its plausible in a health and safety centric society to fall down the cellar steps and finally escape his earthly torment. I digress.

So, when we think of home and the happiness associated with it, I would argue it is the people that are responsible for that. Not the location. The will be exceptions to this but that discussion is better suited to a chaise longue and a genderless therapy doll rather than the ramblings of an opinionated blogger. With people and relationships being the key ingredients in both home and happiness, especially the link between the two, it lends credence to the adage of home being where the heart is. You may find your home is alongside another individual, be that a partner in business or life, or amongst a specific group. That could be a religion, an organization or cult, like The People’s Democratic and Still Socialist Church of Corbyn. You are probably by now wondering exactly where I’m going with all this, so I will get to the point. Do I think our happiness and sense of belonging is wholly dependent on people we’re with? Sort of. I did for a while, but that changed somewhere above the East Coast of the United States when I was mulling over this article.