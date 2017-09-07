Home Upgrades That are the Best Investments for Your Flip

When you’re looking to increase the resale value of a property, you have a lot of options for upgrades and remodels. Not all of them are worth the money you’ll put into it, though. Some upgrades are worth more to buyers than others, and you’ll quickly find that the wrong upgrades will fail to produce a positive return on investment. Some are flat out money sinks that will leave you with a property that can’t sell for what it’s worth.

Rather than leave you to figure it out via trial and error, we’ve put together this handy list of some of the most popular upgrades that buyers are willing to pay extra for.

Bathrooms

Bathrooms should be the number one item on your remodel/upgrade list, because buyers are willing to pay through the nose for them. We’re not just talking about making a bathroom look nice, we’re talking about adding bathrooms. Both will net you a healthy return on investment come time to sell.

While there are a variety of choices when it comes to bathrooms (do I separate the bath and shower? Do I install a glass shower? Do I install a his and her’s vanity?), a choice that always pleases is the inclusion of granite countertops. Granite is an immediate indicator of quality, and for many it feels like a status symbol. Installing it in a bathroom will cover a multitude of other deficiencies.

Kitchen

Like bathrooms, buyers are willing to pay a pretty penny for quality kitchens. People spend a significant portion of their day in there, and it’s one place where the quality of the room improves its functionality. A well-designed kitchen is easier (and more fun) to cook in than one that’s shoddy and cramped.

Again, you have a number of options when it comes to the remodel. Adding a kitchen island is a popular upgrade, as buyers usually appreciate the extra space. Replacing old appliances with newer, stainless steel ones also brings in a healthy return for a rather minor investment. And, just like the bathroom, granite countertops will serve you well here. Replacing cabinetry will have a harder time recouping investment because of the price, and flooring doesn’t always get a lot of attention (unless you’re upgrading from vinyl).

Curb Appeal

Improving the property’s exterior not only increases resale value, but it helps it sell faster. A little landscaping, a fresh coat of paint, and new siding will make buyers more attracted to that first, exterior photograph in the listing. It makes a huge difference.

Attic Bedroom Conversion

One thing homebuyers don’t appreciate is dead, unused space. That’s why so many opt for attic and basement remodels. Attic-to-bedroom conversions, especially, can achieve a significant return on investment. Find a clever and stylish way to use the space, and you’ll see the results in the offers of buyers.

Hardwood Floors

While replacing flooring isn’t always a profitable investment, if you’re going to do it, it’s usually worth it to go with hardwood. The look and quality of a hardwood floor has an effect similar to granite on homebuyers—they associate it with quality and status. Walking into a home and seeing a beautiful hardwood floor will always catch some eyes.

Central Air Conditioning

Nothing’s worse than a house in a hot climate that doesn’t have proper air conditioning. It’s a huge turn-off, and for many it’s a deal-breaker. Installing a new central air conditioning system (or upgrading one) will be a surefire way to ensure buyers stick around long enough to make an offer, and add a few dollar signs to that offer.