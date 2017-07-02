'Homecoming' Composer Recreates 1960s Spider-Man TV Theme Song

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” is set to release Friday, July 7, and longtime Spidey fans are excited for the webslinger’s return to his classic comic book roots.

And speaking of classic, “Homecoming” composer Michael Giacchino posted an update to the original 1967 animated Spider-Man TV theme song on VEVO this weekend, reimagining the throwback track for the new movie’s soundtrack.

This should get you sufficiently primed for the film this weekend.