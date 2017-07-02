ENTERTAINMENT
07/02/2017 02:09 pm ET

'Homecoming' Composer Recreates 1960s Spider-Man TV Theme Song

🎶 Look out, here comes the Spider-Man! 🎶

By Andy McDonald

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” is set to release Friday, July 7, and longtime Spidey fans are excited for the webslinger’s return to his classic comic book roots.

And speaking of classic, “Homecoming” composer Michael Giacchino posted an update to the original 1967 animated Spider-Man TV theme song on VEVO this weekend, reimagining the throwback track for the new movie’s soundtrack.

This should get you sufficiently primed for the film this weekend.

For reference, here’s the original theme song and animated opening. Keep in mind, it was a different time.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Andy McDonald Comedy Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Television Comics And Graphic Novels Animation (Movies) Spider Man Spider Man: Homecoming
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
'Homecoming' Composer Recreates 1960s Spider-Man TV Theme Song

CONVERSATIONS