Homework Can Ruin Your Weekend

Our children are back at school and we breathe a sigh of relief if they go in happy with a smile on their face.

For many of our children however school is a difficult place to be. They are challenged academically and many find building social relationships really challening.

Home time is a blessed relief.

But wait. A little bit of school comes home with them to what should be their safe place.

Yes the bane of our lives. Homework.

I question and challenge the point of homework.

If it is to consolidate learning then perhaps a useful tool.

Maybe to practice times tables or spellings which is too time consuming for a busy, packed curriculum.

But I question the need to spend too much time on spelling and times tables.

Surely most of our children in the future will have smart phones that predict spellings and a calculator that will calculate.

I agree we need to have a good go at a spelling and be able to estimate mentally. But come on! Do we really need to drum in these facts to our 21st Century children?

I personally have used the right-click spell check throughout this piece of writing. My spelling is atrocious (and yes I had to spell check that word!).

If homework is just pages of sums, then how dull. If it is practicing a concept already taught in class, then how dull.

But often homework will be a parent actually teaching, as our special children will not have understood in class. This is problematic and causes stress and unnecessary tension.

Maybe homework is great for research. I agree this is a good skill to teach and we can show our children how to focus on strengths and interests. If the homework is focussed around a topic our child is interested in then halleluyah.

So. I hate homework. It is pointless, stressful and a waste of everyone's time.

It MUST be differentiated and suitable for your child to work on independently. If it's taking longer than 20 minutes (primary school age) and he cannot do it unaided, then STOP. Email the school (always good to have a paper trail) and politely ask for homework to be suitable.

By the way, if he is punished and kept in at playtime then quote the Equalities Act 2010 for Indirect Discrimination. He cannot be punished for something that was not designed to meet his needs according to his 'disability' (for the purposes of law, special needs can be described as a disability).

Read another blog post I wrote 'Homework Can Ruin Your Weekend' for some real practical tips