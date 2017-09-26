Honoring Your Needs

This week I’ve woken up early for my own gentle yoga and mindfulness practice every morning. I’m going to meet girlfriends for a book club gathering Friday and Bill and I are going out on a date Saturday night.

I have a need for quiet meditation to calm my crazy. I need time to connect with my friends. And I need time with my husband without our kids around.

I’m sharing this with you to ask, “Are you taking care of your needs?“

When I talk in workshops and with clients, moms share that they feel “selfish” if they want to take care of themselves.

I push back against that.

It’s not “selfish” to take care of yourself. It’s your responsibility.

You are responsible for taking care of you – your mind-body – so that you can show up fully for everyone you care about.

Because guess what? Not taking care of yourself results in more frustration and irritability. When you don’t take care of yourself, you gyp your family – they aren’t getting your best.

I want you to take this into your heart: your needs are just as important as everyone else’s…including your children.

Now, it’s your turn.

Do you have a need for alone time? A need for exercise? For mindful self-care? For creative time?

What needs aren’t you meeting right now? Let me know over in the comments.

Thank you so much for reading, my friend.

With warmth & lovingkindness,

Hunter Clarke-Fields