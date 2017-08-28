Hope Is Not A Plan In Business

Keeping your fingers crossed and hoping it works in business is not a plan for success in business or in life. Yet countless numbers of people do this every day “hoping” they will find success.

The reality is, that if we want to create success in our lives we absolutely must have a plan that will allow us to achieve it.

I can remember when I first started in business and hearing people say things like “I hope you know what you are doing” or “I sure hope this works”

When you hear these words just starting out, it can cause doubt in your actions. But here is the reality, it’s not that they have doubt in you, it’s within them.

Most people go through their lives living within a comfort zone in business and in life. When it’s time for them to step outside of it, the only thing they have been taught is to rely on hope. Thusly, it minimizes the negativity they might feel in the event it doesn’t work out.

If you want to succeed in business today, you must have an actionable plan to take you from where you are now to where you want to be.

Know Your Outcome

You want to be as specific as possible when determining your outcome. There is a distinct difference between saying “I want to grow my business by 15% net revenue over 2016” compared to “I just want to make more money next year”. While each of them is an outcome, only one of them will help you decide what actions you must make happen on a daily basis.

The clearer you are on knowing what your outcome is, the easier it will be for you to achieve it. Here are some of the keys necessary for anyone to create success in business or life.

Create A Plan Of Action

Lots of people have “plans” in business, however most of them sit on a bookshelf gathering dust. The only plans that you should create are ones you will implement. Every plan created should identify what specific outcomes you want to achieve as well as when do you want to make it happen by. The completion date of any plan will dictate what types of resources will be needed to make your plans happen.

Accept Imperfection

All throughout life we are taught to put our best foot forward. Think about how many times you stayed up late while going to school to make sure your homework was perfect. While in academia striving for perfection is important, in the business world it can create paralysis. The only way we will know if something succeeds or not is to put it out there and see what happens.

We live in a world where people want to connect with authentic businesses, and that means we must be willing to show our flaws. The more we do this, the easier it will become for potential clients to connect with us, as we are now relatable to them.

Go All In

When we decide upon a course of action in life, we must be willing to give it everything we’ve got. If you want to succeed in today’s world, you can’t “test the waters” and expect to have the same level of success as someone who gives 100% towards achieving a goal.

You have to believe in your ability to reach your destination, as it will be this one thing that pushes you through the hard times that happen along the way.

Accept Failure

With every plan we put into motion, there’s always the possibility that we might fail. Not everything you do will be a huge success. Some Things will work great, some will be average, and then some things will become a teaching point on how to not achieve a specific result. The quicker we can embrace failing, the quicker we can rebound and learn from any mistakes to achieve our desired outcomes.

Celebrate Our Wins

We live in a world where people believe we must hustle 24/7. This often results in people forgetting to celebrate their wins in life. Think about the times in the past when you achieved something great and was recognized for it. How did it make you feel? The feeling we received from that recognition fueled us to work harder to experience that feeling all over again.

This is the reason why we must find reasons to celebrate our wins, regardless of how small, because they will keep us motivated to do whatever it takes to win in business or in life.