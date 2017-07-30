You may not always have a comfortable life and you will not always be able to solve all of the world’s problems at once but don’t ever underestimate the importance you can have because history has shown us that courage can be contagious and hope can take on a life of its own.– Michelle Obama

President Obama said that change will not come if we wait for some other person, or if we wait for some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek. I always believe that ultimately, if people are paying attention, then we get good government and good leadership. And when we get lazy, as a democracy and civically start taking shortcuts, then it results in bad government and politics.” Americans do not allow just anybody into the political arena. Most of them are graduates from great universities and have had a great career in the past. Their track record is always in front of the public for them to evaluate their leaders. Politics is the art of the possibilities. Nepalese citizens need to learn to evaluate their leaders too, and only allow those that are qualified into the office. Now that Nepalese citizens are being educated at famous universities all around the world, Nepalese politicians need to examine themselves and their qualifications or risk being outdated.

Any politics that is done for power and pleasure will not work in America. When King of England tried to impose different taxes and law upon America without the consent of the American public in the past, the civil war broke out and Britain lost the entire colony. This eventually led to the foundation of federal republic of America that has set a great model for the modern system of government. Nepalese leaders could learn a lot just by observing America and its leaders.

Because of the unqualified and stupid people in the political arena of Nepal, many well educated Nepalese think that it is beneath them to enter into the political arena. This has been the greatest tragedy of the country. Fyodor Dostoyevsky says “The more stupid one is, the closer one is to reality. The more stupid one is, the clearer one is. Stupidity is brief and artless, while intelligence squirms and hides itself. Intelligence is unprincipled, but stupidity is honest and straightforward.” Same thing is happening in our society. Well qualified people need to build leadership and contribute in the formation of laws and execution of their ideas that can help millions of people inside and outside the country. These folks need to rise beyond their own status and think about using their talent to uplift Nepal. If we just become conscious of this fact, Nepalese peoples are well established in different parts of the world today could create a drastic improvement in the condition of Nepal and Nepalese politics. There is no doubt that there are plenty of resources and abilities among Non-Resident Nepalese throughout the world.

President Obama Says, “The best way to not feel hopeless is to get up and do something. Don’t wait for good things to happen to you. If you go out and make some good things happen, you will fill the world with hope, you will fill yourself with hope.” Nepalese peoples should not be hopeless because hope always begins from dark. Everything has its bright and dark part, but we should aware about dark park. American novelist and public speaker Anne Lamott say “Hope begins in the dark, the stubborn hope that if you just show up and try to do the right thing, the dawn will come. You wait and watch and work: you don’t give up.”