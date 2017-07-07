Horse Jockeys Accused Of Throwing Hot Sauce On Teen's Genitals

Louisiana State Police say they’ve arrested four horse jockeys who stripped down a juvenile, shaved off his eyebrows and poured hot sauce on his genitals.

The suspects, all of whom are from Texas, have been identified as 40-year-old Miguel Tejeda, of Stockdale, 42-year-old Juan Garcia, of Manvel, 32-year-old Rolando Cabrera, of San Antonio, and 23-year-old Damian Martinez, of San Antonio.

The arrests stem from an investigation into a complaint received earlier this month from a juvenile employee at Delta Downs Racetrack, Casino and Hotel near Vinton, Louisiana.

After shaving the victim’s eyebrows off, another suspect pulled the victim’s pants down and threw hot sauce on his genitals. Louisiana State Police Sgt. James Anderson

According to police, the suspects threw buckets of ice water on the victim and sprayed him with shaving cream before carrying him into a locker room, where the abuse allegedly escalated.

“While several suspects held the victim down, one of the suspects used a pair of electric clippers to shave off the victim’s eyebrows and shave gaps into his hair,” Louisiana State Police Sgt. James Anderson said in a Friday press release.

After shaving the victim’s eyebrows off, one of the men allegedly pulled down the victim’s pants and threw hot sauce on his genitals.

A video of the victim being sexually harassed, with his genitals exposed, was allegedly posted to Facebook. Anderson said the video “supports the victim’s allegations.”

Each of the men are facing charges of criminal conspiracy, aggravated battery, sexual battery and video voyeurism. They were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on Wednesday.

Authorities said the investigation is continuing and additional arrests are possible.