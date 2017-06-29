Horseback Riding That Builds Leadership And Confidence In Individuals With Special Needs

Therapeutic horseback riding can make all the difference! A New Canaan, CT-based therapeutic riding program called New Canaan Mounted Troop, not only helps kids and adults build leadership, responsibility, and confidence through sound horsemanship, but it also enriches the lives of individuals with special needs through equine-assisted activities.

New Canaan Mounted Troop offers several programs - The Troopers program provides both full horsemanship and equine care through hands-on learning, while the Super Troopers program provides therapeutic services to children and adults with special needs.

Run by instructors and volunteers, the Super Troopers Therapeutic Programs launched in 2012 and is a therapy program based on equine care and adaptive riding. The goal of the program is to serve children and adults with cognitive, physical, emotional, and social disabilities or any combination of the four.

Lori Leskin's 26-year-old daughter, Sami, has been a part of the Super Troopers program for over 5 years and what a difference it has made for her physically! Born with a seizure disorder, Sami initially enrolled in the program to reap the physical benefits of riding a horse. Before she came to the equine center, her core was so weak she would slump over in her chair. Thanks to the Super Troopers program she's now able to stop an 1800 pound horse by herself and her self-confidence has sky-rocketed! You go, Sami!