Hospital 'Security Footage' Shows Kids That Santa Will Always Find Them

Christmas isn’t merry and bright for every family. For children who are hospitalized and their families, it can be an extra stressful time of year. That’s one reason Atlanta Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is aiming to soothe seasonal fears by releasing “security footage” of Santa roaming the hospital.

“The inspiration behind finding Santa captured on video was to help ease the fears and worries of children hospitalized during Christmas,” Atlanta Child Life Specialist Lauren Sherrill told The Huffington Post. “Many patients have voiced concerns about not only being in the hospital during the Christmas season, but also about Santa not being able to find them to deliver gifts on Christmas Eve.”

The pediatric care center posted the video to their Facebook page on Monday with the status “THIS JUST IN: There’s a rumor floating around that our patients are afraid Santa might not be able to find them in the hospital. Our security team took a second look at last year’s surveillance footage and, well, see for yourself!”

Amanda Wade, Public Relations Director of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, wrote in a press release for the video, “Children’s Security Team, with the help of a little magic, installed a state-of-the-art Santa tracking video system. After sifting through hours and hours of security footage from Christmas 2015 hoping to catch a glimpse of ole St. Nick at Children’s, they found him!”

The video footage shows Santa wandering the halls with his bag of presents, enjoying some cookies in the hospital cafeteria, and Purell-ing his hands before checking on sleeping patients.