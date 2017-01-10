Suspect In Custody After Hostage Situation In Alabama Credit Union Office

A suspect has been taken into custody after holding several people hostage at an Alabama Credit Union branch in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Tuesday morning, local police told to ABC 33/40 News.
No one was injured in the incident, Tuscaloosa Police Department spokeswoman Teena Richardson told the outlet.
Hostage negotiators were on the scene as Tuscaloosa Police Department and University of Alabama Police surrounded the building, Richardson said.
The office is located about a block from the University of Alabama. Students have been asked to stay indoors, a university spokeswoman told The Huffington Post.
