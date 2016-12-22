Hot Chocolate Recipes That'll Warm You Up On Chilly Days

As soon as the first leaves start to change color in the fall, the craving for hot chocolate strikes ― and not just any hot chocolate, but spiced, decadent, over-the-top hot chocolate . It’s a natural reaction to all the healthy, fresh produce of summer. And this craving only intensifies as snowy white winter evenings replace brisk fall nights.

Since the cold-weather season is long in some parts of the world, we’ve collected many great hot chocolate recipes to see you through the chilly days ahead. They’re hot chocolate recipes with just right amount of sweetness and comfort to make you appreciate the fact that you don’t live in the tropics ― even when it’s frigid outside.