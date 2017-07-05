“Hot Convict” Jeremy Meeks is in trouble again.

The male model, who became famous after his handsome mugshot went viral in 2014, was reportedly caught cheating on his wife, Melissa Meeks, over the weekend. HuffPost reached out to a rep for the model.

A few days ago, the Daily Mail published photos of the model kissing and cuddling with Topshop heiress Chloe Green on a yacht in Turkey. After the photos went viral, Green posted a picture of the two on Instagram, which has since been removed.

“Just the Beginning... We appreciate the love and the hate,” Green captioned the Instagram photo.

Oop! Jeremy Meeks aka #PrisonBae is unbothered w/his new alleged boo Chloe Green (he's married btw) 👀 pic.twitter.com/BUpWpZteR1 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) July 2, 2017

Meeks posted a few photos of his time in Turkey, but the billionaire’s daughter isn’t in them.

A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Jun 28, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

Meeks’ wife, Melissa, told the Daily Mail that the two are apparently “still legally married.” Her Instagram bio still reads, “Wife to Jeremy Meeks.”

Melissa recently posted a photo on Instagram that shows a woman with her middle finger raised, saying, “It’s just me against the world baby.” On the Fourth of July holiday, she posted a picture with her sister:

A post shared by Melissa Meeks (@mmeeks14) on Jul 4, 2017 at 9:07pm PDT

Her last photo with Meeks is from June 5.

A post shared by Melissa Meeks (@mmeeks14) on Jun 4, 2017 at 7:07pm PDT

Meeks hasn’t commented on the situation, though he posted a photo of himself with his two sons on the Fourth of July.

A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:12pm PDT

Green’s father, Sir Philip Green, also refused to talk about his daughter’s reported relationship with Meeks when he was approached for comment by The Daily Telegraph.

“With respect, I am not getting involved in it,” he said.

Meeks has had a successful modeling career after his release from prison in 2016. Recently, he was seen hanging out with rapper Nicki Minaj and designer Philipp Plein at the Cannes Film Festival in May before heading to Milan Fashion Week.