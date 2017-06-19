All Eyes Are On ‘Hot Convict’ Jeremy Meeks At Milan Fashion Week

Model Jeremy Meeks, who went viral a few years ago after his handsome mugshot appeared on Facebook, took the Milan runways by storm this past weekend. Not bad for someone who was released from prison in March 2016.

Meeks modeled two looks at Philipp Plein’s men’s spring 2018 show:

Pietro D'aprano via Getty Images Jeremy Meeks walks the runway at the Philipp Plein show during Milan Men's Fashion Week spring/summer 2018 on June 17 in Milan, Italy

Pietro D'aprano via Getty Images That smize!

Sebastian Reuter via Getty Images Oh hello...

Sebastian Reuter via Getty Images Philipp Plein and Jeremy Meeks walking the runway together.

Earlier this year, the model rocked a similar shirtless look backstage at Plein’s New York Fashion Week show in February:

SHIRTS ARE OVERRATED: Remember Jeremy Meeks, the "hot felon" whose mugshot went viral? Well, #PhilippPlein put him on the runway #NYFW pic.twitter.com/5QsRF6owTs — AP Fashion (@AP_Fashion) February 14, 2017

Just a few weeks ago, Meeks was making the rounds with his famous friends at the Cannes Film Festival in France. The model hung out with Nicki Minaj, Paris Hilton and Carine Roitfeld, the former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris. He also walked for Plein at his Cannes show.

“Thank you Philipp plein for an amazing show and Cannes experience!!!” Meeks captioned an Instagram of himself walking a pink runway.

A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on May 25, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

Fingers crossed he makes an appearance at New York Fashion Week (Men’s) this summer.