All Eyes Are On ‘Hot Convict’ Jeremy Meeks At Milan Fashion Week

The “Hot Convict” strikes again.
Model Jeremy Meeks, who went viral a few years ago after his handsome mugshot appeared on Facebook, took the Milan runways by storm this past weekend. Not bad for someone who was released from prison in March 2016.
Meeks modeled two looks at Philipp Plein’s men’s spring 2018 show:
Earlier this year, the model rocked a similar shirtless look backstage at Plein’s New York Fashion Week show in February:
Just a few weeks ago, Meeks was making the rounds with his famous friends at the Cannes Film Festival in France. The model hung out with Nicki Minaj, Paris Hilton and Carine Roitfeld, the former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris. He also walked for Plein at his Cannes show.
“Thank you Philipp plein for an amazing show and Cannes experience!!!” Meeks captioned an Instagram of himself walking a pink runway.
Fingers crossed he makes an appearance at New York Fashion Week (Men’s) this summer.
The HuffPost Lifestyle newslet
CONVERSATIONS