7 Ways To Get Weird With Wieners On National Hot Dog Day

If you’re just heating up your hot dogs and serving them on a bun, you’re missing out on some serious hot dog creations. We’re not talking about toppings . We’re not even talking about spiral-cutting the dogs . We’re talking about thinking outside the bun (pun intended).

Whether you like them in natural casings ― which is actually intestines ― or without, hot dogs are a savory, salty, flavor bomb, and they’re a welcome addition to other recipes. Grilled cheese? Yep. Casseroles? Of course. Want to make it fancy? Oh, you know it. Check out the recipes, and see for yourself.