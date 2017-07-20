Hot New Hip Hop Single: “Popular Demand” – Da Les

Da Les just released his latest single. It’s called “Popular Demand.” Da Les, aka Leslie Jonathan Mampe, Jr., hails from South Africa, where he is known as “The North God.” Prior to releasing “Popular Demand,” Da Les’ single “Lifestyle” was an unparalleled success in Africa, garnering over one million hits on YouTube, along with number one rankings on 5fm and Yfm.

Stylistically, Da Les fits into the hip hop genre, but there’s a strong textured dynamism to his smooth sound, which hints at influences from western hip hop, R&B and a tantalizing elements endemic to South Africa.

The intro to “Popular Demand” sounds like the opening to a lounge song from the 1970s, bedizened with ringing bells and stylized vocals – “Never, never die.” The overall effect of the intro is outlandish and over-the-top. Then the song segues to a slick, smooth hip hop groove with a touch of tinny keyboards and a melody that flows and undulates, riding on the keyboards. Background vocals and electronic vocal effects add harmonies that really click. Da Les’ lead vocals are duplicated by a high-pitched resonant version of his voice floating just underneath as the melody progresses. This is very effective and adds to the lush layered feeling of the song.

The chorus is where the song glistens with duplicated vocal harmonies and electronic effects that give the song snap, crackle and pop. The chorus provides proof positive that Da Les really knows how to write lyrics that zing home and make an impact.

Back by popular demand (Let's go) Back by popular demand (Oh, oh, woo) Back by popular demand (I love that shit baby) Back by popular demand (I ain't never gonna never leave) Back, back by popular demand (Said I ain't never gonna never leave baby) Back by popular demand (Said I ain't never gonna never leave) I said back by popular demand (I got you all the time) Back by popular demand (I got you all the time) Back by popular demand

Da Les’ tenor is velvety smooth and easy to listen to, with an intensity that blazes out with silky passion. At times his voice is electronically filtered, while at other times his unfiltered voice croons like cashmere. His phrasing is excellent and his rhymes discharge delicious plays on words that are akin to verbal pyrotechnics. The lyrics are hip and cool, delivered with flamboyance and confidence. And the primary hook – “back by popular demand” – is contagious and insists that you sing along.

The structure and arrangement of the tune demonstrate a real knack for what works for listeners. In other words, Da Les has the ability to compose music that appeals to the audience. By doing so, he injects a curious field of suppressed energy and magnetism into “Popular Demand,” which makes the song popular by demand. Sheer genius.

Da Les has it going on! “Popular Demand” is totally dope. The melody is infectious and the pure, unadulterated hip hop quality of the song completely ignores the droll contrivances utilized by so many contemporary hip hop artists. “Popular Demand” should shoot to the top of the charts.