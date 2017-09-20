Hotel Asset Manager’s Role on Various Stages of Hotel Life Cycle

Hotels are one of the most sophisticated models of commercial real property assets. The investors need consultants with the proficient expertise – asset managers. Their role in hospitality industry is to defend vested interests as well as to meet the commercial goals of the proprietor. They mitigate risks, develop and implement strategies to enhance performance and optimise ROI.

At any stage of hotel development process the investors can make profit of the professional asset manager’s advice. Further we'll see how the asset manager can benefit at each of the main stages of the hotel's life cycle.

Planning Stage

The process of creating new hotel project touches many expertise areas and involves lots of interrelated activities. Such project is a complex investment and construction process, and its productive development requires making some major decisions.

Choosing a brand and an operator is of vital importance. Experienced asset managers compare and analyse various operators' projections to make this fateful decision and select the most appropriate brand, franchise or third-party operator. All decisions related to this selection will influence the business in whole. Asset managers' task is to suggest what opportunities and challenges this choice can have in relation to the owner’s investment objectives. After selection the parties begin negotiation process. Reached key agreements will regulate their further communication and mutual commitments. Thus they need careful thought and discussion.

Construction Stage

When creating large hotel complexes comes to the next level, it is necessary to attract experts in specific areas of hotel activity, such as project managers, architects, interior designers, external infrastructure specialists, etc. The success of the project largely depends on the effective management of all the experts involved in it. Asset managers are often involved in recruitment processes, formation and management of the team for a new project. They also participate in discussions on key matters that can impact project’s viability. For example, they deal with facility programming: guestroom configuration, F&B, staff area. In this case their task is to ensure that all decisions are in line with primary investment objectives.

Pre-opening Stage

If location is the first ingredient in the recipe for success in real estate market, then in hospitality industry the second one is people. That’s why main tasks during the pre-opening stage involve developing an organisational structure, interviewing key personnel, and monitoring the staff hiring progression.

Other key asset manager’s task is to control the sales plan implementation. This may involve such activities as website launch, key account introductions, and development of initial rate strategies.

Opening rates represent a very sensitive matter. Lack of comprehension often stirs up controversy in this area, even after establishing the budgets. Most asset managers would not recommend the strategy of offering low rates to drive demand at opening. Lower rates can lead to undermining market positioning and considerable slowdown of the ramp-up. So, mature strategy deliberation is essential for successful competition with other hotels.

Operational Stage

During the first year of work, hotel management should be ready to change the strategy in a flexible way. Some operational problems, volatile economic environment, market dynamics, legislative changes and other matters require making allowances. It may concern to different areas – changes in pay, marketing strategy adjustment, F&B and others. In daily operations, the Asset Manager is committed to reduce unnecessary expenses and increase gross revenue and net profit.