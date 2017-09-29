Hotel Review: The Great George in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

Nestled by the Canadian Mainland to the west, Halifax to the south and Cape Breton Island to the east, Prince Edward Island is an unassuming province that continues to surprise visitors year after year.

The Great George Hotel, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

From quaint cottages to luxury hotels, PEI has a variety of accommodations that will make any visitor feel relaxed and refreshed. One of those hidden gems is The Great George in downtown Charlottetown.

What makes this hotel unique are the guest rooms. The Great George has 53 guest accommodations located in 12 historical buildings predominately on Great George, Sydney, and Dorchester Streets. The hotel, which is all new construction on the inside, is housed in the shells of the original homes and businesses that have been there as early as 1811. Owned by Kevin and Kathy Murphy of the Murphy Hospitality Group, the hotel is rather humble upon arrival, however walking through the front door tells a different story.

As you enter the Pavilion or Main Building, which is across the street from St. Dunstan’s Basilica, an elegant, warm, and welcoming lobby unfolds before you. Plush sofas and large wing-back chairs are grouped into intimate conversation areas. Past the lobby and through an archway is another cozy room dominated by a large leather sofa and fireplace. This room also serves as the social heart of the hotel. In the morning, the lounge hosts the hotel’s complimentary continental breakfast and in the afternoon; a guest reception featuring complimentary wine and local craft beer. Every afternoon, through the evening, there is a platter of freshly baked, warm chocolate chip cookies in the lobby.

Each guest room is tastefully decorated and well-appointed with marble bathrooms, luxuriously plush beds, flat screen televisions, seating, plenty of storage and other features. Thoughtful and fun touches include in-room coffee and tea makers and should there be noise outside at bedtime - earplugs on the nightstands. We were not sure why anyone would need to use them though because it quiet and still every night. Also, at turn-down, there was a note with a poem or quote along with the next day’s weather and chocolates.

The Lobby at The Great George

Doing their part to conserve the world’s natural resources, the hotel has a “Greener is Cleaner” program. This program allows guests to choose the days they would be willing to go without housekeeping. In exchange, the hotel will provide the guest a $10 food voucher good at any one of the 13 restaurants in the Murphy Group Restaurant Collection.

With the exception of a restaurant, The Great George has every amenity and service that you would find at a Four Seasons or Ritz-Carlton Hotel at a price that might surprise you.

The Great George Aerial shot of The Great George with St. Dunstan’s Basilica in the foreground

The Great George is steeped in history. So much so, every day at 4:00 p.m., the hotel gives a walking history tour of the property and its 20 historical properties. According to The Great George, “[The] building has had many names in its 170-year history. The past 160 years it has always been some version of a hotel. One of the most significant names, up until The Great George Hotel, would have to be its first name, London House.” The tour finishes just in time for the start of the guest reception.