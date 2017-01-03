House Republicans Drop Efforts To Gut Ethics Watchdog After Onslaught Of Criticism

House Republicans dropped their plans to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics after receiving criticism from lawmakers, watchdog groups and President-elect Donald Trump.
Republicans decided to scrap an amendment by Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) during an emergency conference meeting on Tuesday.
This is developing. Check back for more.
Also on HuffPost
What Your Members Of Congress Can Do For You
More:Donald Trump Bob Goodlatte Office Of Congressional Ethics United States House Of Representatives
Comments
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW TRUMP'S FIRST 100 DAYS
How will Donald Trump’s first 100 days impact YOU? Subscribe, choose the community that you most identify with or want to learn more about and we’ll send you the news that matters most once a week throughout Trump’s first 100 days in office. Learn more
Newsletter