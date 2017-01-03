POLITICS

House Republicans Drop Efforts To Gut Ethics Watchdog After Onslaught Of Criticism

Lawmakers, watchdog groups and the president-elect were critical of the move.

01/03/2017 12:20 pm ET
Paige Lavender Senior Politics Editor, The Huffington Post

House Republicans dropped their plans to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics after receiving criticism from lawmakers, watchdog groups and President-elect Donald Trump.

Republicans decided to scrap an amendment by Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) during an emergency conference meeting on Tuesday.

This is developing. Check back for more.

Donald Trump Bob Goodlatte Office Of Congressional Ethics United States House Of Representatives
