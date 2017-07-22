Housekeeping 🌹🍃
_________________________________________
We eat, we work, we move, we sleep
Yet every single day
We bathe, we mop, we dust, we wipe
So cleanliness can stay ...
For if the mess were left to pile
Collecting on it's own
There would be no more tidiness
No peacefulness be known ...
And all the junk and all the dirt
And all the scents around
Would put a damper on our lives
No happiness be found ...
Yet why then do we so forget
The same goes for our minds
The thoughts, the worries, all the fear
We always keep inside ...
Without a clean-up done within
These piles of junk would climb
Take hold of all our inner peace
In very short a time ...
So knowing this we should all just
Be ‘mindful’ in our haste
To clear this truly ugly sight
This pile of human waste ...
As humans always think so much
And let our 'thoughts' control
The way we live, the way we feel
With unforgiving hold ...
Without reprieve, without a cleanse
Without a thorough sweep
These piles of dirt soon take much space
No 'peace' for us to keep ...
Thus 'housekeeping' is such a must
A daily task we need
Just so we all can find some 'Joy'
And plant our wellness seed !
🍃💫🍃!
_____________________________________
Soe Moe Lwin
9:39 am
22/07/2017
I dedicate this poem to my dear friend Mi Mi ...
as we were both just chatting about such topic this morning ...
inspiring me to write down my thoughts :)
CONVERSATIONS