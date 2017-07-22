Housekeeping 🌹🍃

_________________________________________

We eat, we work, we move, we sleep

Yet every single day

We bathe, we mop, we dust, we wipe

So cleanliness can stay ...

For if the mess were left to pile

Collecting on it's own

There would be no more tidiness

No peacefulness be known ...

And all the junk and all the dirt

And all the scents around

Would put a damper on our lives

No happiness be found ...

Yet why then do we so forget

The same goes for our minds

The thoughts, the worries, all the fear

We always keep inside ...

Without a clean-up done within

These piles of junk would climb

Take hold of all our inner peace

In very short a time ...

So knowing this we should all just

Be ‘mindful’ in our haste

To clear this truly ugly sight

This pile of human waste ...

As humans always think so much

And let our 'thoughts' control

The way we live, the way we feel

With unforgiving hold ...

Without reprieve, without a cleanse

Without a thorough sweep

These piles of dirt soon take much space

No 'peace' for us to keep ...

Thus 'housekeeping' is such a must

A daily task we need

Just so we all can find some 'Joy'

And plant our wellness seed !

🍃💫🍃!

_____________________________________

Soe Moe Lwin

9:39 am

22/07/2017

I dedicate this poem to my dear friend Mi Mi ...

as we were both just chatting about such topic this morning ...