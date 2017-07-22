SOE MOE LWIN, Contributor I am an Artist and an Explorer always searching for the Truth ...

Housekeeping 🌹🍃

_________________________________________

We eat, we work, we move, we sleep

Yet every single day 

We bathe, we mop, we dust, we wipe

So cleanliness can stay ...

For if the mess were left to pile

Collecting on it's own

There would be no more tidiness  

No peacefulness be known  ...

And all the junk and all the dirt 

And all the scents around 

Would put a damper on our lives 

No happiness be found ...

Yet why then do we so forget 

The same goes for our minds

The thoughts, the worries, all the fear 

We always keep inside ...

Without a clean-up done within 

These piles of junk would climb 

Take hold of all our inner peace 

In very short a time ...

So knowing this we should all just 

Be ‘mindful’ in our haste 

To clear this truly ugly sight 

This pile of human waste ...

As humans always think so much 

And let our 'thoughts' control 

The way we live, the way we feel 

With unforgiving hold ...

Without reprieve, without a cleanse 

Without a thorough sweep

These piles of dirt soon take much space

No 'peace' for us to keep ...

Thus 'housekeeping' is such a must 

A daily task we need 

Just so we all can find some 'Joy'

And plant our wellness seed !

🍃💫🍃!

_____________________________________

Soe Moe Lwin 

9:39 am 

22/07/2017

I dedicate this poem to my dear friend Mi Mi ...

as we were both just chatting about such topic this morning ...

inspiring me to write down my thoughts :)

