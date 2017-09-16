Houston After Harvey is America in the Future

The old Chinatown was demolished, as elsewhere, for urban renewal. The convention center is the dominant feature there now. The new Chinatown has seen a substantial Vietnamese influx settle down the street. A South Asian district, Indian and Pakistani blended together, is a few minutes’ drive away.

Asian Americans are not the same as they were before. Many (not all) carry cash; they are investors, not interlopers. Among them are adoptees, individuals of mixed lineages, converts to evangelical Christianity, and arrivals from an ascendent Asia. Thanks to technology, especially social media and free internet video calls, they can be effectively transnational. They maintain, if they wish, real-time relationships with families back home that were not possible or could be afforded only by the wealthy. They conceive of themselves as a “diaspora.”

As much as other Americans are surprised by the demographic patterns they did not predict, caused by the 1965 immigration reforms removing the vestiges of racial restrictions, Asian Americans are as well. Asian Americans have come in multiple waves, each as dissimilar from the next as they appear to be from the majority. That is true even within an ethnicity. Chinese immigrants included the men who labored on the transcontinental railroad and their “paper sons” after them (evading the exclusion that was expressly intended to ensure white supremacy); then those from Taiwan and Hong Kong, many a graduate student among them; before the current flow, from the “mainland” confident of its position as a superpower. Their dialects and their politics have shifted according to geography.

Even those who study Asian Americans are biased. They do not devote the resources they should to the suburban versus the urban, the heartland versus the seaboards, and those whose identity makes them minorities among minorities. Asian Americans are exasperated by the reaction that “Asian American” is an oxymoron, they themselves oddities; an Asian American with a Texas twang should no more be considered a novelty. She is the new Asian American as she is the old Texan.

The local chapter of the Asian American Bar Association invited me to deliver the keynote speech at their annual gala. The organization has become simultaneously mature and youthful. It is no longer a collection of isolated professionals, each with his own solo practice, who together could hardly fill a single banquet table. The national headquarters in Washington, D.C. has paid staff, and they advocate for the advancement of Asian Americans in a field that allows few of them at the top. Major law firms feel they should be visible at the dinner to support their attorneys and woo their clients. The leaders of the group, however, are the same age I was when I was actively involved, as a law school graduate in 1991. They are accustomed to the notion of standing up and speaking out. Yet they also report the same experiences of the glass ceiling.

They include those who are more "American" than me, if it were possibly to quantify, and those who are like my parents in having journeyed across the Pacific Ocean. To a person, they have sought civic engagement. Someplace unexpected, even among Asians, such as Houston, they have been compelled to build bridges. They must form coalitions if they want to participate in the democratic process, unlike where Asian ethnicities enjoy sufficient numbers, they suppose erroneously they might go it alone. Their opinions cannot be predicted.

Natural disaster inspired the coming together of people who appreciate, in the most tangible terms, that they share an interest in the tasks of recovery. Looking around after the flood receded, I am confident Houston will rebuild and prosper. The water was epic and epochal, but it was not apocalyptic. I saw hope, resolve, and resilience on the bayous.